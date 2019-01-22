‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Gets Her Eggs Frozen

Scheana Marie is opening up about her decision to freeze her eggs.

The Vanderpump Rules star took to Instagram Saturday to share a photo of herself lying in a hospital bed, revealing to her 1 million followers that she had made the “proactive” decision to have her eggs removed and frozen.

“Today’s the day! Bye bye eggs!” Marie captioned the photo. “For me personally, this has been a very easy, painless and awesome experience. Everyone is different I’m sure. I am single and no where near trying to have a baby.”

“So for me — yes, this was an easy process and when I say painless, I’m referring to the needles which I have no problem with,” she continued.

The Bravo star, whose divorce from ex-husband Michael Shay was finalized in April of 2017, went on to explain that her doctor had recommended the procedure because her anti-Müllerian hormone (AMH) level is “insanely low” for her age.

“It was an awesome experience to see everything that goes into freezing eggs,” she wrote. “My doctor highly recommended for me to do this to have a better chance at a healthy baby down the road. I have learned so much about fertility and everything that goes into freezing eggs and IVF. You never know what will happen in life.”

Marie recommended the procedure for other women in their late twenties or early thirties who can afford it, and added that after retrieving 12 eggs, only nine of which were mature, she is “already planning a second round this summer bc the more the merrier and better chance of being viable once fertilized down the road!”

After receiving a number of comments from women criticizing Marie for “glamorizing” IVF, she updated her caption, stating that she did not wish to “minimize” others who struggle with infertility.

“I’m not trying to have a baby right now, so this was an easy decision for me to make and thankfully I’m fortunate enough to be able to afford it,” she wrote. “My heart goes out to all of the women struggling with infertility. I could likely be in that boat one day which is why I’m being proactive now with such low AMH levels.”

“I’ve also had numerous women reach out thanking me for sharing this bc if they knew sooner that this was an option, maybe they wouldn’t be struggling with infertility issues,” she concluded. “This is MY post about MY journey.”