‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Officially Files for Divorce

Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are officially headed for divorce. A week after they announced their separation, Maloney has filed for divorce from Schwartz after three years of marriage, per TMZ. (The couple tied the knot on Vanderpump Rules in 2016, but their union wasn’t legal until 2019.) The now-estranged pair was together for 12 years before their split.

Malone filed for divorce on Tuesday at the Superior Court of California, County Los Angeles. Us Weekly, which obtained documents related to the case, reported that she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. She also listed their date of separation as Feb. 12 of this year. Even though Maloney’s filing didn’t go through the court system until Tuesday, she did sign the documents on March 14. Fans will note that this was one day before she and Schwartz publicly announced their split.

Maloney and Schwartz reportedly did not have a prenuptial agreement in place. So, the two will have to discuss the division of their assets. Documents stated that the “full nature and extent” of them have “yet to be determined.” After speculation about their relationship status, Maloney and Schwartz announced their split on their respective social media accounts. Maloney wrote, “After 12 years on an adventure through our life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and cherish our friendship.”

Her estranged husband penned his own statement and alluded that Maloney was the driving force behind their split. He wrote, in part, “I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.” In his statement, he also shared that he was “not quite ready to use the ‘D’ word bc it’s too painful.” Since then, news emerged that Maloney officially began their divorce proceedings.

Fans followed Maloney and Schwartz’s journey on Vanderpump Rules. The reality stars wed in an episode of the Bravo series that aired in 2016. However, seasons later, Schwartz admitted that he lost track of their marriage license. As a result, they held a second ceremony in Las Vegas in order to make their marriage official.