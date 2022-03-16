‘Vanderpump Rules’ Couple Breaks up After 12 Years Together

Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are officially calling it quits on their marriage after 12 years together. Both Bravo network stars took to social media to announce the sad decision.

“I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this,” Maloney, 35, said in her Instagram announcement on March 15. “But I feel it’s important that I’m open about my life with you. After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage.”

“This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship,” she continued, adding that the two had grown apart over time and were on “different paths.” Tom expressed his pain through his statement, writing, “I’m not quite ready to use the ‘D’ word yet because it’s too painful. Yes my heart aches but I’ll be ok.”

Schwartz, 39, also confirmed the split via social media on Tuesday, writing, “Well this sucks. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f—in canned Instagram caption.” He admitted that his “heart aches” after the duo decided to call it quits, pointing to his estranged wife as the person who ultimately pulled the plug on the romance.

“I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it,” Schwartz continued. “It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

According to The Sun, a source close to the couple says they haven’t yet decided to file divorce documents cementing the end of their relationship. At the moment, they’re currently not dating but have a history of coming back together. “Katie and Tom have split and gotten back together and split and gotten back together. They’re currently not together, no,” the insider told the outlet. “She’s doing her own thing right now.”

They continued: “They flip-flop. They’re still cordial and see each other and go to the same events because of their mutual friend group but they just focus on themselves. She hasn’t filed for divorce yet but it’s been discussed. They’re just taking time apart right now and seeing what happens.”

The source declined to share more details as to what led to their split, saying that the breakup is “Katie’s story to tell,” but that the separation was “her decision.” “She feels the fault is on him and he had his chances to be better but he didn’t step up to the challenge. Now she is focused on her own happiness, something that wasn’t prioritized in their marriage,” they explained.