'Vanderpump Rules' Canceled? Why Some Fans Think the Show is Done

After premiering on Bravo in 2013, could it be the end of the road for Vanderpump Rules? Following some major cast shakeups and new career endeavors for some of the stars, some fans certainly seem to think the series is coming to an end, with the rumor mill churning up speculation that Vanderpump Rules has been canceled.

Fear of that that series may be coming to an end was sparked earlier in February after series star Lisa Vanderpump shared the exciting news that she had more professional endeavors underway. On Feb. 5, Vanderpump she landed a new show, Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump, which is set to premiere on March 18. The reality star shared the news with her followers on Instagram, writing that fans "are cordially invited to an intimate dinner party at Villa Rosa... with some fabulous celebrity guests!"

The announcement was immediately met with speculation from fans regarding the fate of Bravo's long-running reality series, which has been in limbo for some time. On Twitter, one fan asked, "So Vanderpump rules is done ??" Another person asked, "Ummm so are we gonna get any updates on Vanderpump Rules?? Is it coming back?? Is it canceled?? Are we all gonna pretend it never happened?? Are any of the OGs on the cast?" Another person tweeted that they heard rumors of a possible cancellation on the radio, adding their belief that "they will continue with the cast that’s left and spin off too."

Adding fuel to the speculation is the dwindling cast. Numerous cast members, including Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor, and Brittany Cartwright, have either quit or been fired. Heavy notes that a cancellation could also be prompted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as the local where filming typically takes place shut down for an extended period of time last year and is currently operating at limited capacity.

While it remains unknown what the future holds for Vanderpump Rules, fans can catch Vanderpump when Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump debuts on E! on Thursday, March 18. According to PEOPLE, which first confirmed the news, the series will go behind the exclusive gates of Villa Rosa in Beverly Hills and follow Vanderpump as hosts celebrity guests "for a night of homemade cocktails, snacks, games and of course, plenty of surprises and revealing moments." Some of the celebrity guests include Anna Camp, Cheryl Burke, Gabriel Iglesias, Iggy Azalea, Jaleel White, Jeannie Mai, Jeff Lewis, Joel McHale, Lance Bass, Loni Love, Mario Lopez, Steve-O, Dr. Terry Dubrow and Heather Dubrow, Tori Spelling and more. Several Vanderpump Rules stars, including James Kennedy and Lala Kent, are also set to appear.