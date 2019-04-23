‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent ‘Feeling Blessed’ at 6 Months Sober

It’s been six months since Lala Kent decided she needed to stop drinking, and the Vanderpump Rules star has never felt better.

Monday, the Bravo star, 28, took to Instagram with a sexy photo of herself in a lace bodice, gushing about the milestones in her life she’s celebrated since the death of her father left her devastated last year.

“It’s been a couple of days full of mile stones (sic),” she began. “Yesterday we got to celebrate Easter and the life of my sweet dad. Today, I celebrate 6 months of sobriety. I know I talk about this often, but y’all… I still can’t believe it.”

She continued, “I feel the need to share my story because I know I’m not the only one out there suffering from this. It’s not an easy path I’ve chosen, but I chose it because it was between one thing, and my life.”

Of the secret to her success with sobriety thus far, she wrote, “I take it one day at a time. I celebrate each day that I go through in a clear state of mind, & the next day I wake up with the same goal: stay clear.”

To celebrate, Kent revealed she and her mom would fly to visit fiancé Randall Emmett and visit their wedding venue, “the place that I will marry the love of my life.”

“I’m feeling blessed,” she closed with a heart emoji.

Last month, the reality personality revealed on social media that she has been working Bill Wilson’s Alcoholics Anonymous 12-Step program to deal with her substance abuse issues.

“Five months ago, I came to the realization that I am an alcoholic,” Kent said in her Instagram Stories at the time. “I am now a friend of Bill [Wilson], which you will never know how much this program means to me, has given me new life.”

“I will never ever preach to anybody, I’ll only speak from my own experiences,” the reality star continued. “I always say if you don’t have to be sober, I wouldn’t recommend it, but me, as someone who does need to be sober, being in my right frame of mind, every single day is truly incredible. When I’m having the roughest day that I could possibly have, I, for once in a very, very long time, see the light at the end of the tunnel. I know that tomorrow, I’m gonna be OK. If I have a bad hour, a bad day, I know, I can see that light, and I’m gonna find it, I’m gonna get to it.”

