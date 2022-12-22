'Vanderpump Rules' Star 'Dreading the Holidays' After Divorce

The holidays will look a little different this year for Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney. The Bravo personality opened up on her podcast about how this will mark her first Christmas since getting a divorce from Tom Schwartz, per Screen Rant. Unfortunately, Maloney is "dreading" the holiday season following their split.

During an episode of Maloney's You're Gonna Love Me podcast, she said that she "isn't doing well" and added that she's "dreading the holidays." She explained that it's been "rough" as she prepares for Christmas, her first in a very long time without Schwartz by her side. Maloney said that she was going through her Christmas ornaments and became melancholy when she saw ones with the "Schwartz" name on them. The reality star continued to say how she came upon "ornaments with our dogs that say the Schwartzs with our names on it, and I was like, this blows." Even though it's been a difficult situation, Maloney knows that she has to "unpack these feelings" to get through it.

In March, it was reported that Maloney and Schwartz, who both appear on Vanderpump Rules, had broken up. Maloney announced the news on Instagram, telling her fans, "I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this. But I feel it's important that I'm open about my life with you. After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage." She continued, "This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship." Maloney added that they simply grew apart and were on "different paths."

When Schwartz opened up the news on his respective Instagram page, he revealed that it was Maloney's decision to split. He wrote, "Well this sucks. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f—kin canned Instagram caption." Schwartz added, "I'm not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie's decision and we've had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy." At the time, he expressed his sadness over the split and noted that he was not "ready to use the 'D' word yet because it's too painful." Us Weekly reported in October that the pair had finalized their divorce.