‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Freezing Her Eggs for 2nd Time

Scheana Marie is in the process of freezing her eggs once again less than a year after undergoing the procedure for the first time. The Vanderpump Rules star, 34, took to social media Monday to reveal she was undergoing “round 2” of the fertility procedure after posting a video of herself on Instagram Stories giving herself a hormone shot in the stomach.

When asked about the procedure by a follower interested in possible freezing their own eggs, the reality personality responded, “I highly recommend it!!!!”

After going through the freezing process the first time, the SURver opened up about her decision to Entertainment Tonight in January, saying she stopped drinking alcohol, smoking weed and having sex for more than a month leading up to the retrieval.

“It was something that I thought about a couple years ago, actually, when I was still married I thought about freezing embryos,” she told the outlet at the time. “I just knew where our relationship was at that time, we were not in a place that we were gonna have kids anytime soon. And then a few months after that, we ended up actually getting divorced and then I hopped into another relationship, and I thought that was going somewhere, so I didn’t think about it. Then that ended.”

“It’s been on my mind for the last two and a half years,” she added of the whole process. “I just didn’t have time to do it until now and once we finished filming [season seven of Vanderpump Rules], I did my traveling in October. I went to Iceland, I did all these amazing things, I was like, ‘OK, you know what? Now’s the time, I’m doing it now. If I don’t do it now, I’m never gonna do it. I’m gonna keep talking about it.’ So, I just woke up one day, stopped birth control and decided I’m doing this now.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Scheana Marie