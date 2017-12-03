‘Vanderpump Rules’ Ladies Protest Sea World in Nude PETA Ad

The ladies of Vanderpump Rules are taking a stand against Sea World, stripping down to work with PETA in protest of the amusement park’s treatment of orcas.

In a video accompanying the campaign, Ariana Madix, Lala Kent and Scheana Shay pose together wearing nothing but body paint designed to make them look like a killer whale.

“Today we’re here with PETA shooting a campaign to release the orcas into seaside sanctuaries from Sea World,” Madix says.

Kent continues, opening up about how the documentary Blackfish, which was released in 2013 and detailed the allegedly inhumane conditions in which Sea World keeps their orcas, influenced her life.

“When I saw the documentary Blackfish, it literally changed my entire life,” she says. “I found my passion and I found my voice and I will not stop until any place like Sea World is completely shut down.”

“Orcas have died at Sea World and the fact that none of them died from old age is just insane,” Shay says.

Kent says the conditions the whales are kept in are equivalent to her “taking a baby and putting them in a bathtub and having them grow up there.”

“When you take a mammal of that size and put it into basically a swimming pool, you can’t expect it to do anything other that self destruct,” she continues.

Since Blackfish aired, Sea World has agreed to end its orca program once the last of its orcas dies amid backlash.