‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star LaLa Kent Has Fiery, NSFW Public Exchange With 50 Cent

Lala Kent doesn’t hold back. The Vanderpump Rules star had a very NSFW exchange with rapper 50 Cent on Instagram after he threw shade at her over the not-so-romantic story of how she and fiancé Randall Emmett sparked up their lengthy relationship, according to a report from Us Weekly.

The blush-worthy conversation took place in the comments section under a recent post on the “Candy Shop” rapper’s Instagram. 50 Cent posted a clip from the Bravo reality show in which Kent, 28, shared with co-star Stassi Schroeder the story of how she and Emmett first got together, revealing that she “let him hit it the first time” and from then on they were “inseparable.”

“10 seconds left in the 4 quarter hoe’s are Winning. Do you want A range rover, yes, b— yasssss. Then just run out and suck a d—. LOL smh,” 50 Cent, who starred on Power, a show Emmett executive produced, captioned the video.

Kent was quick to reply, calling 50 Cent out for attacking her on the social media platform. She quipped that he “swears she’s a thug from south side Jamaica queens, [and] she’s up in here watching Bravo.” The one-time SUR hostess-turned-actress added, “I smell fish coming from fifty’s direction.”

“I got the strap,” she replied in the Instagram comments.

It appears 50 Cent’s issue is with Emmett, rather than Kent. After the exchange with the reality star, the rapper shared a series of texts he claimed to be between himself and Emmett. In the conversation, Emmett apologized to 50 Cent, and claimed he was “not doing well.” He asked that the rapper not text him any more, and claimed he was on his way to the emergency room “to make sure [I’m] not having heart attack.” The rapper called Emmett a “loser” and accused him of owing him “a million dollar over 6 years.”

In another text exchange, posted on Instagram by 50 Cent, Emmett apologized again and claimed he asked the rapper “to be in My wedding.” The musician replied, “You took my kindness for weakness no I’m show you what I been try not to do to you dumb motherf—ers.” In the caption, 50 Cent alleged that Emmett sent him “250k,” but said it wasn’t good enough.

“@randallemmettfilms sent me 250k today but I want all my money Monday f— that, if he ain’t got it he can put his Rolls Royce on the truck to NY. The friend s— is overrated,” the caption read.

It’s unclear what Emmett allegedly owed 50 Cent money for. The rapper repeatedly used the hashtags for Le Chemin Du Roi and Branson Cognac, alcohol brands he’s involved with. It’s unclear if that was related.

Kent met Emmett at SUR, the restaurant at the center of Vanderpump Rules, according to Too Fab. When they met, he was in the midst of divorcing from actress Ambyr Childers. For that reason, Kent stayed quiet about their romance. That didn’t stop her co-stars from buzzing about it on the Bravo reality show, on which they called her everything from a “gold digger” to a “homewrecker” in front of the cameras. Kent talked about her challenging start with Emmett in an interview with Cosmopolitan. She recalled it as “one of the toughest times in my entire life.”

“I was just so madly in love with this person, and it was so different from anyone I had ever dated before, and so my feelings got hurt when people spoke about the money aspect, because that’s never really been my type of personality to go for such shallow things,” Kent said.

Emmett finalized his divorce from Childers and proposed to Kent in September, People reported. Per the magazine, he got down on one knee during a romantic trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The couple was there to celebrate Kent’s 28th birthday.

“This weekend has been an amazing one for the two of us! It was definitely the most romantic moment of my life. Every detail of the surprise was stunning and I’m still in shock,” Kent told PEOPLE of the proposal. “I keep looking down at my ring finger. I’m just so happy to say we are officially engaged. We are so excited to start planning the rest of our lives together and I’m excited to put as much detail as Randall did in our engagement into our wedding!”

The pair haven’t yet revealed when they will tied the knot.