‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent’s Married Boyfriend Owes More Than $279K in Taxes

Lala Kent’s married boyfriend Randall Emmett has been bankrolling her lavish lifestyle, but it looks like he has some financial problems of his own.

The Hollywood producer’s romantic connection to the Vanderpump Rules star was revealed Tuesday by Page Six, as was the more than $279,000 he owes the government.

The publication confirmed with the LA County Recorder of Deeds that the executive producer of Power and 2 Guns owes $279,503 in state taxes from 2013 and 2014 as well as $75,996 to the Internal Revenue Service.

When the publication reached out for a comment, Emmett’s rep said there had been a “miscommunication” with his tax handler and the producer had taken care of the liens on Monday.

The couple has been rumored for months, and was a major plot point on season five of the Bravo show, but neither had confirmed they were seeing each other.

However, after being caught kissing at a FabFitFun event on Dec. 7, the video and photo evidence were more than enough to prove they’re romantically involved.

“They were side by side the whole time, but they weren’t doing the PDA snuggly thing. They didn’t leave each other’s side,” a source told Page Six. “He was definitely being more cautious than her.”

Another source told E! News that Kent has been dating Emmett for about a year and a half. Emmett is currently in the process of divorcing his actress wife, Ambyr Childers, with whom he shares two children.

The exes filed for legal separation in April 2015 but dismissed the petition a year later. Childers filed for divorce in January 2017 and the case is still open.

Kent has been careful to keep her boyfriend’s identity a secret from her castmates, despite her high-priced purchases of things such as a Range Rover on a hostess’ salary.

During the season five reunion, Bravo host Andy Cohen asked her if she was dating a married man point blank, to which she replied, “No. No one is going to ever get the answer they’re looking for. I’m sorry that I’m not going to put my relationship on the forefront — ever. I’m not going to say that, either.”

Photo credit: Instagram/@givethemlala