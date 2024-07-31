'Vanderpump Rules': Jax Taylor Enters Mental Health Treatment Facility

Jax Taylor is seeking treatment for his mental health, entering an in-patient treatment center amid his ongoing separation from wife Brittany Cartwright. TMZ was first to report the Vanderpump Rules alum's decision to seek help in a mental health facility, with a rep for Taylor confirming the news to the outlet.

"Jax has always been candid about his mental health struggles, especially during the past few months on his podcast," said a rep for the Bravo star. "He has made the decision to seek in-patient treatment. This is a particularly sensitive time for him and his family. They ask for privacy and respect until he is ready to speak more on this matter."

(Photo: Jax Taylor poses for a picture during the Vander Brunch at Good Co. on June 22, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. - Andrew Chin / Getty Images)

The 45-year-old star of The Valley recently shared on his Instagram a photo of two books titled Get Out of Your Mind & Into Your Life and Set Boundaries, Find Peace, with a caption that read, "Healing."

Taylor and Cartwright, who share 3-year-old son Cruz, announced in February that they had separated after four years of marriage. The Jax's Studio City owner told PopCulture.com in March that the future was uncertain when it came to his relationship with Cartwright. "Our main goal right now is just to raise our child," he explained. "We both love our son more than anything and as long as he sees that he's got two loving parents that love him more than anything, that's all I care about."

(Photo: Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor on 'Watch What Happens Live' Season 13 - Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

"As for me and Brittany, I'm not sure where things are going right now," he continued. "But we're both amicable. Nothing is like hostility. There was no cheating ... it's more of a communication thing, but we're working on it. We'll see what happens, but I don't really have an answer for you right now."

On June 4, during the Season 1 finale of The Valley, Cartwright and Taylor addressed their split after the Kentucky native moved out of their shared home with their son. "It's been an amazing nine years," said Taylor in the episode. "It really, really has. I have no regrets. I love Brittany, I do. I love my wife. The only thing that's going to make or break this is time." The Valley is currently filming its second season.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.