Jax Taylor Addresses Dating Rumors Amid Brittany Cartwright Separation

Jax Taylor is shutting down rumors that he's dating model Paige Woolen amid his separation from wife Brittany Cartwright. The Valley star, 44, took to social media Thursday to address the speculation surrounding his love life after he was photographed grabbing lunch with the 32-year-old over the weekend.

"I am not dating anyone and I wish you all knew the full story of this situation. Its not what you think," the Bravo star wrote alongside a frowning face on X (formerly Twitter). Taylor hasn't gone any further to explain what was really going on after he and Woolen were spotted getting a three-hour lunch at the Granville Cafe in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, May 25.

The duo's outing came the day after Cartwright revealed things had taken a turn for the worse amid her separation from her husband of nearly five years, with whom she co-parents 3-year-old son Cruz. "Right now, I can't even be in the same room with him very long," she told Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz during an episode of the When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany podcast. "Last time you were here, I was fine...You were like, I forget you guys are even separated. So it's very up and down like that."

"But we gotta remember, I'm the one that's living elsewhere and...I feel like I'm the one that's taking all of the hard hits even though I was the one that had to leave," she continued. Cartwright moved out of the couple's marital home after filming for Season 1 of The Valley had wrapped, announcing their separation in February.

The month after the couple's big announcement, Taylor told PopCulture.com he wasn't sure what the future held for him and Carwright's marriage. "Our main goal right now is just to raise our child," he said at the time. "We both love our son more than anything and as long as he sees that he's got two loving parents that love him more than anything, that's all I care about."

"As for me and Brittany, I'm not sure where things are going right now," he continued. "But we're both amicable. Nothing is like hostility. There was no cheating ... it's more of a communication thing, but we're working on it. We'll see what happens, but I don't really have an answer for you right now."