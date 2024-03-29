'Vanderpump Villa' Stars Tease 'Authentic, Raw' New Show From Lisa Vanderpump (Exclusive)

Get ready for more Vanderpump drama! Lisa Vanderpump's new Hulu reality series Vanderpump Villa, premiering Monday, April 1, follows all the dramatics going down behind the scenes of her exclusive French estate Chateau Rosabelle – and PopCulture.com has the inside scoop on all the "raw, authentic" emotions that go with it.

Mixologist Andre Mitchell revealed that "everybody" gets their hands dirty when it comes to the action this season. "Just when you think, 'Hey, there isn't going to be any drama,' there's somebody having drama," he joked, noting that it's only natural for a bunch of strangers living and working together in a high-pressure situation to have their moments. Housekeeper Emily Kovacs agreed, adding, "I'm just excited for everyone to see real authentic, raw emotions from everybody. I feel like that's very rare to see these days, but we all put it out there."

Lead server Marciano Brunette and server Hannah Fouch were certainly no strangers to those raw emotions, as the duo showed up at Chateau Rosabelle with a past. Having dated on and off for years, Fouch told PopCulture there were "a lot of emotions" for her when it came to working and living with her ex. "You never know what you're going to get with Marciano, because he's all over the place," she said, adding, "Yeah. I'm very valid [with] my emotions, I feel."

As someone who is "insecure" due to her past, Fouch said she definitely had times when she would get "jealous" and "act out," even if it's not something she's proud of. Brunette chimed in to defend Fouch, saying that as the "queen bee of the house," he felt she did a "really good job of holding herself together."

When it comes to Brunette himself? The Las Vegas-based hospitality expert said he didn't expect how emotional this season would be for him. "I'm very well-controlled emotionally for the most part, so ... I think I did a good job at least of handling that and controlling that, but you never know the circumstances. Once you're thrown in, you're thrown in," he explained. "You know what? Emotion's going to take over at some point or alcohol is usually going to do that for you."

Vanderpump Villa premieres on April 1 on Hulu.