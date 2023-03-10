'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Returns to Show Amid Cheating Scandal

A very memorable former Vanderpump Rules cast member is set to return to the show. Us Weekly reported that Kristen Doute was seen filming the Bravo series amid the cheating scandal surrounding her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval. Doute was fired from Vanderpump Rules in 2020 over a racism scandal concerning co-star Faith Stowers.

Doute is set to give her take on the "Scandoval," which involves her ex, Sandoval, cheating on Ariana Madix, his girlfriend of nearly a decade, with their mutual friend and co-star, Raquel Leviss. The former Vanderpump Rules star, who dated Sandoval from 2007 to 2013, was spotted outside her ex's home, which he shares with Madix. It was previously reported that Doute may be returning to the reality show to talk about the situation on camera. Although it was said that she would only do so with the support of Madix, her one-time enemy turned good friend.

"Vanderpump Rules producers have approached Kristen to come back on the show to talk about this," the insider told PEOPLE. "She's had her fair share of ups and downs with Sandoval over the years, but right now she's completely supporting Ariana." They added, "Kristen has put the show behind her, but she's considering it. It'll depend if Ariana wants her to do it and is comfortable as that's the only way she would ever go back on the show. It's a conversation she and Ariana are having right now. The girls have all been spending time with Ariana."

You won't have to wait until the "Scandoval" fallout airs on Vanderpump Rules to hear Doute's take on it. On Wednesday, she released an episode of her podcast, Sex, Love, and What Else Matters, and opened up about the drama, per Us Weekly. Doute explained that she was with Madix when she found out that Sandoval was cheating on her with Leviss. The situation reportedly unfolded on March 1 at Sandoval's restaurant, TomTom.

"During Tom [Sandoval's] performance, his phone fell out of his pocket or something and somebody — a mutual friend — picks up his phone, hands it to Ariana. … Ariana had his phone and she told me that she just had this gut intuition to look at it," Doute said. She went on to say that Madix and Sandoval were a "trusting couple," but that the former bartender had to look at his phone and ended up finding a NSFW video of Leviss. The discovery of their apparent months-long affair led to the end of Madix and Sandoval's relationship. Amid all of the updates about this saga, Bravo confirmed that they are filming additional footage for Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, which is currently airing. Based on Us Weekly's latest report, you can expect Doute to be in that filming mix alongside her former co-stars.