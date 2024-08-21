'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Jax Taylor to Exit Mental Health Facility

Jax Taylor is preparing to exit the mental health in-patient treatment center he checked into last month. A representative for The Valley star confirmed Taylor's impending exit after 30 days in a statement to PEOPLE on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

"Jax has spent the last 30 days in treatment and will be heading back home later this week," the statement reads. "It's been an emotional month for him and he's most looking forward to spending time with his son." The Vanderpump Rules alum is father to 3-year-old son Cruz with his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright.

(Photo: Jax Taylor poses for a picture during the Vander Brunch at Good Co. on June 22, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. - Andrew Chin / Getty Images)

On July 30, Taylor's rep confirmed that he had entered an in-patient mental health facility. After he returns home, the Bravo star will return to filming the second season of The Valley, an inside source told PEOPLE. However, Taylor's relationship with Cartwright has not been improved by his time away. "Brittany was supportive of Jax's decision to seek help for their son's sake," the insider said. "However, going forward, she's not interested in having anything to do with him."

Cartwright had announced in February that she and Taylor had separated after tying the knot in 2019. "Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health," she shared on the former couple's podcast, When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany. The reality personality continued, "I'm taking one day at a time. I don't know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz."

(Photo: Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor on 'Watch What Happens Live' Season 13 - Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Taylor told PopCulture.com the following month that his and Cartwright's future together was uncertain. "Our main goal right now is just to raise our child," he said at the time. "We both love our son more than anything and as long as he sees that he's got two loving parents that love him more than anything, that's all I care about."

"As for me and Brittany, I'm not sure where things are going right now," Taylor continued. "But we're both amicable. Nothing is like hostility. There was no cheating ... it's more of a communication thing, but we're working on it. We'll see what happens, but I don't really have an answer for you right now."