'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Jax Taylor Shares Update After Seeking Mental Health Treatment

Jax Taylor has 3-year-old son Cruz on his mind as he seeks mental health treatment. A day after news broke that the Vanderpump Rules alum had checked into an in-patient treatment center for mental health, Taylor took to Instagram to share an update and break his silence.

The Valley star, 45, posted a photo of himself kissing the son he shares with estranged wife Brittany Cartwright, from whom he split in early 2024 after four years of marriage. "Working on getting better for you buddy, I love you," Taylor wrote alongside the father-son photo.

The Bravo star's rep confirmed to TMZ earlier this week that Taylor had decided to seek help at a mental health facility "Jax has always been candid about his mental health struggles, especially during the past few months on his podcast," said a rep for the reality personality in a statement. "He has made the decision to seek in-patient treatment. This is a particularly sensitive time for him and his family. They ask for privacy and respect until he is ready to speak more on this matter."

Before entering treatment, Taylor shared on Instagram a photo of two books titled Get Out of Your Mind & Into Your Life and Set Boundaries, Find Peace, with a telling caption that read, "Healing."

(Photo: Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor on 'Watch What Happens Live' Season 13 - Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Taylor and Cartwright announced in February that they had separated after four years of marriage, having tied the knot in 2019. Taylor told PopCulture.com the following month that the future was uncertain when it came to his relationship with Cartwright. "Our main goal right now is just to raise our child," he said at the time. "We both love our son more than anything and as long as he sees that he's got two loving parents that love him more than anything, that's all I care about."

"As for me and Brittany, I'm not sure where things are going right now," Taylor continued. "But we're both amicable. Nothing is like hostility. There was no cheating ... it's more of a communication thing, but we're working on it. We'll see what happens, but I don't really have an answer for you right now."

