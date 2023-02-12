USA Network Viewers Can't Believe 'Chrisley Knows Best' Is Still on TV After Scandal
There are some cases where people think cancel culture is appropriate. And in the case of the long-running reality series Chrisley Knows Best, USA fans are outraged that the network continues to air reruns. The show premiered in 2014 and aired for 10 seasons before its cancellation amid Todd and Julie Chrisley's arrest after being indicted for fraud. The southern couple have since been sentenced – with Todd having to serve 12 years in federal prison, with 16 months on probation. Julie received a seven-year sentence. The couple pleaded not guilty to the crimes. But a former business associate and alleged lover of Todd claimed otherwise.
The couple has been open about how they are relying on their faith to get them through this tough time, but seemingly maintain their innocence. In an episode of their Chrisley Confessions podcast, Todd explained that his faith and family are his driving force.
"There have been times where I've been not as close and not living in my faith the way that I should have been, not praying like I should have been praying. And the more distant I felt from Christ, it seemed like the more that my life was falling apart," he told Julie. "But now, in this storm that we're in, I feel like I'm closer to God than I've ever been. But I find myself screaming out, because, you know, in the Bible, it says to scream out to God, to cry out to God. And, you know, with what we're going through right now, you've heard me do that. You've heard me say, 'God, please, I'm crying out to you. I don't know what else to do. I'm asking for the truth to be revealed. I'm asking for you to shed light where there is darkness. I'm asking for our enemies to be exposed.'"
Regardless, fans want the show taken off air completely. They've been airing out their frustrations on social media.
What about the children?
I thought the Chrisley parents were in prison why is their stupid TV show still airing on USA Network— ' (@AllEyezOnDemar) February 7, 2023
Double Standards
Hard to say which one is more absurd:
🔘 USA not cancelling a TV show after its stars got 19 years in the pen; or
🔘 USA actively promoting said show, Chrisley Knows Best, and it’s new season after its stars got 19 years in the pen.
I’m not sure USA knows best.— Stephen Johnson (@Stephen_Roto) February 7, 2023
In real life...
The USA network airing the Chrisley Knows Best episodes like they aren’t in prison LMAO 😭😭😭— Nicole (@UndisputedUsos) February 7, 2023
Where's the punishment?
USA still running “Chrisley Knows Best” episodes while them folks are currently doing a bid is hilarious. I can’t lie.— Unmistakable Latin Flavor (@PBSImpulse9) February 7, 2023
And the show goes on
USA Network just proceeding as if the Chrisley parents arent in prison is WILD— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 7, 2023
