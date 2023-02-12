USA Network Viewers Can't Believe 'Chrisley Knows Best' Is Still on TV After Scandal

There are some cases where people think cancel culture is appropriate. And in the case of the long-running reality series Chrisley Knows Best, USA fans are outraged that the network continues to air reruns. The show premiered in 2014 and aired for 10 seasons before its cancellation amid Todd and Julie Chrisley's arrest after being indicted for fraud. The southern couple have since been sentenced – with Todd having to serve 12 years in federal prison, with 16 months on probation. Julie received a seven-year sentence. The couple pleaded not guilty to the crimes. But a former business associate and alleged lover of Todd claimed otherwise.

The couple has been open about how they are relying on their faith to get them through this tough time, but seemingly maintain their innocence. In an episode of their Chrisley Confessions podcast, Todd explained that his faith and family are his driving force.

"There have been times where I've been not as close and not living in my faith the way that I should have been, not praying like I should have been praying. And the more distant I felt from Christ, it seemed like the more that my life was falling apart," he told Julie. "But now, in this storm that we're in, I feel like I'm closer to God than I've ever been. But I find myself screaming out, because, you know, in the Bible, it says to scream out to God, to cry out to God. And, you know, with what we're going through right now, you've heard me do that. You've heard me say, 'God, please, I'm crying out to you. I don't know what else to do. I'm asking for the truth to be revealed. I'm asking for you to shed light where there is darkness. I'm asking for our enemies to be exposed.'"

Regardless, fans want the show taken off air completely. They've been airing out their frustrations on social media.