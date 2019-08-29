‘Unexpected’: Anthony Fears Rilah’s Baby Isn’t His in Exclusive Preview

As Rilah Ferrer’s due date draws closer, soon-to-be teen dad Anthony Vanelli is growing worried that he might not be the father after all. In a sneak peek of Sunday’s all-new episode of TLC’s Unexpected, Anthony’s loved ones try to prepare him for the possibility that the baby isn’t his, unpacking some of the more complicated aspects of his relationship with Rilah.

Anthony explains that after his family moved about 30 minutes away the prior year, he and Rilah were having a hard time finding time to spend together and broke up.

“When me and Rilah broke up, she had sex with another guy, but shortly afterwards I got a phone call that I was gonna be a dad,” he recalls. “I’m not 100 percent sure, but I know that I was with Rilah around that time, so I hope I’m the father.”

“Just going off the timing of the break and Rilah sleeping with other guy, it could mean I’m not the father,” he continues. “That would piss me off.”

It’s a concerning prospect for everyone, including Anthony’s mom. “When I found out Rilah was pregnant, I was in shock, because they were not together at that time and there was somebody else,” she tells the cameras. “She probably doesn’t want to talk about it, because who wants to talk about something like that, but any guy is gonna feel that way if you’re with them and then you’re with somebody else.”

The teen’s loved ones are skeptical too, with one friend admitting, “Do I believe the baby’s not his? I’m gonna go 25 percent says ‘No,’ 75 percent ‘Yes?’”

“Anthony wasn’t with nobody, but she went out and she slept with somebody else, OK,” he reasons. “Who’s to say they used protection or not? The only ones that know are them, you know what I mean?”

It’s a big question for the possible young father, and one he hasn’t really pressed his pregnant partner on so far. It would make a big difference going forward, obviously, as he reveals if the baby turned out not to be his, “I wouldn’t be there. It would have to be my kid for me to be there.”

Unexpected airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

