‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Hopes She and Tyler Cameron Can Be ‘Respectful’ as He Dates Gigi Hadid

Hannah Brown is trying to emerge from her complicated situation with Tyler Cameron with her dignity intact, after The Bachelorette star’s runner-up has been spotted on dates with model Gigi Hadid just days after he stayed over at Brown’s house following the end of her engagement to Jed Wyatt.

On a new episode of Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky’s Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Brown got real about her feelings when Lindsay called the general contractor out for playing the field post-show.

“I guess I find it disrespectful,” Lindsay said. “It’s kind of like, bro, slow your roll. You’re on Twitter talking about ‘Hannah’s the queen’ and preaching about respect, but then you’re being a little disrespectful by dating [Gigi Hadid] in such a public way where you know it’s going to get so much attention. I think that’s my beef with it.”

“I think that’s my beef with it, too,” Brown responded. “We are not dating dating, at all, we hung out, but we also had conversations of both knowing that there’s still something there.”

“When you are in the public eye, you do have to just be respectful of each other,” she added. “And yeah, I wish I would’ve got a little bit more than two days. But, you know, it is okay.”

The former Miss Alabama admitted she has mixed emotions when it comes to watching this all play out in the public eye, she said when asked if she had been hurt by the drama.

“Let me think of how I want to answer this,” she said. “He has every right to do whatever he wants because we were, you know, just hanging out, seeing where it goes. And I am completely fine with that.”

“It was a little confusing, but he can do whatever he wants to and I know that I can, too,” Brown continued. “And I am going to continue going onward and upward. I just think that I’ve made it very clear, I have no shame in saying, ‘Yeah, I had feelings. Totally did. Totally still have feelings.’ But at the same time, I am not tied to any man or tied to Tyler and I’m not going to be.”

“Everything that I said that I feel like I want, deserve, the type of respect that I want from a man, I still believe that,” she added. “I still am going to hold those standards for any man in my life. So I am going to wait on a man to give me that.”

Brown couldn’t help but throw a little shade, however, when asked what she would think of Cameron becoming the next Bachelor.

“I mean, I think he likes to date around, so maybe he would be a good Bachelor,” she noted.

