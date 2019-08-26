Tyler Cameron Dishes on His Pick for Next ‘Bachelor’ Amid Gigi Hadid Romance

The upcoming season of The Bachelor will dispense with tradition, as The Bachelorette runner-up, Tyler Cameron, is not expected to star. Since Cameron, 26, will not be taking part, he does have an idea of who should be the next man to search for love on ABC and it’s not a person fans know.

On Monday, PEOPLE spoke with Cameron about his ABC Food Tours, a non-profit he launched with college friend Matt James. The organization takes elementary school students to restaurants in their local communities. During the interview, PEOPLE asked who he wants to see as the next Bachelor.

“I can’t wait to watch him next year,” Cameron joked, pointing to James.

“With everything going on with ABC, I can’t really talk about it,” James said.

“That’s my line. That’s funny,” Cameron added. “I know my mom signed him up.”

James and Cameron met when they played football at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. James works as a commercial realtor in New York City.

With Cameron out of the running thanks to his relationship with supermodel Gigi Hadid, ABC and Warner Bros. Television are reportedly down to three frontrunners. Derek Peth, who now stars on Bachelor in Paradise, and Mike Johnson and Peter Weber, who both competed for Hannah Brown on The Bachelorette, are reportedly in the running.

Johnson would be the first African American Bachelor star, while Weber gained fame for his infamous night with Brown in a windmill. Cameron said he is also a big fan of Dustin Kendrick, who was eliminated early on in Brown’s season.

“Mike is an incredible guy. Pete is an incredible guy,” Cameron told PEOPLE. “Dustin, out of nowhere. I love Dustin. I think Dustin got really overshadowed, but he’s like the sweetest guy ever. We’re running the Chicago Marathon together, and I am a huge fan of Dustin, but — you know, you can’t go wrong with any of those guys. Yeah, it’ll be fun to watch.”

Multiple sources told Us Weekly over the weekend that Weber, who was nicknamed “Pilot Pete,” will be the next Bachelor. The 28-year-old is a pilot form Westlake Village, California and reached the top three in Brown’s season.

“Fans love Mike, but Peter has been the producers’ front-runner all along,” a source told Us Weekly. “They also looked into how viewers responded to this year’s Bachelor in Paradise contestants.”

Bachelorette runner-ups are usually picked to lead the following season of The Bachelor, but Cameron was eliminated from consideration after his relationship with Hadid started.

“If Tyler is bouncing around from girl to girl and loving the life and enjoying the limelight, which, by the way, good on him. That’s fine. If that’s what you want to do right now, I don’t blame him,” Bachelor host Chris Harrison told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “He’s probably enjoying life really, really well — but that’s not someone we’re going to want to have as our Bachelor or Bachelorette. So, it’s about sincerity. It’s about where you are in your life. And if that’s where he is in his life, then he’s not the guy for us.”

The Bachelor will return early next year on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC