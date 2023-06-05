Ty Pennington Won't Return as 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' Host for Reboot

Ty Pennington will not be hosting the new Extreme Makeover: Home Edition reboot in development at ABC. Pennington was the face of the series during its original run, but he is now busy hosting HGTV shows. ABC is instead going with The Home Edit co-founders Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin as the Home Edition hosts.

The Extreme Makeover reboot will follow the familiar format of the original series, with each episode introducing a new family in need of major home renovations, reports Variety. Shearer and Teplin will put together a team of experts to help accomplish this so the families have modern and stylish new homes. Shyam Balsé serves as the showrunner and executive producer. The show is produced by Endemol Shine North America and Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine with Walt Disney Television Alternative. The executive producers are Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, and Michael Heyerman of Endemol Shine North America; and Witherspoon, Seara Rea, and Cassie Lambert Scalettar of Hello Sunshine.

Shearer and Teplin founded The Home Edit lifestyle brand in 2015. The brand has become so popular that Shearer and Teplin hosted the Netflix show Get Organized with The Home Edit. Teplin and Shearer also wrote the book The Home Edit Lite and oversaw an exclusive Walmart collection. Hello Sunshine, which produced Get Organized, acquired the brand in February 2022.

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition debuted in 2003 and quickly overshadowed the short-lived original Extreme Makeover, which focused on people receiving physical transformations. Home Edition continued airing on ABC with Pennington as host through 2012, and nearly 200 episodes were produced. HGTV revived Extreme Makeover: Home Edition in 2020, with Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson hosting. This was not as successful, and only 10 episodes were produced before the brand was abandoned until now.

While Pennington won't be hosting the Home Edition revival, fans can still see him regularly on HGTV. He hosts Battle of the Beach with Alison Victoria and Taniya Nayak. The series returned for a third season on Sunday, June 4. Pennington also hosts Rock the Block, which began its third season in March.

ABC's decision to revive one of its most popular reality titles from the past two decades is unsurprising, as it and other networks prepare for a delay in scripted programming. The Writers Guild of America began a strike in May, leading to a pause in production of dramas and comedies. ABC already set a "strike-proof" fall 2023 schedule built entirely around reality and competition shows like Dancing with the Stars, The Golden Bachelor, and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. The only scripted programs on the fall schedule for ABC are reruns of Abbott Elementary on Wednesdays.