A&E Details New Tupac Murder Investigation Docuseries

A&E is preparing to release a six-part documentary series on the murder of Tupac Shakur.

Who Killed Tupac?, premiering on Nov. 21, will be centered around a brand new investigation into the 1996 murder of the rapper/actor.

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump will lead the investigation, which will dive into all the various theories surrounding his death. He’s known for representing the families of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown and Tamir Rice, among others. The series will show the parallels between Shakur’s life and many of the recent high-profile social justice movements across the country.

One of the main investigative points will be a behavioral analysis of Orlando Anderson, who many believe was involved in the crime. Anderson died in 1998, so an archived interview from that year will serve as the basis of the analysis.

There will also be new interviews with Tupac’s brother Mopreme Shakur, childhood friend E.D.I. Mean, Death Row Records executives, his first manager Atron Gregory and another former manager, Atron Gregory.

Other subjects include: Al Sharpton, radio personality Big Boy, O.J. Simpson prosecutor Christopher Darden, former MTV correspondent Tabitha Soren, Quincy “QDIII” Jones III, Digital Underground’s Money-B and former gang members of the Bloods and the Crips.

The series will also prominently feature the song “Heaven 4 a Gangster,” a Shakur tribute by rapper The Game.

Shakur’s murder has gone down as one of the most notorious celebrity slayings of all time. After attending a Mike Tyson fight in Las Vegas, the vehicle he and Suge Knight were riding in was met with a hail of bullets from a white Cadillac.

Shakur was struck four times, and later died at the hospital on Sept. 13, 1996. The murderers were never found, but conspiracies about the death have ran rampant in the two decades since.

Who Killed Tupac? will premiere Nov. 21 at 9 p.m. EST on A&E.