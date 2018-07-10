Tristan Thompson Serenades Khloe Kardashian in PDA-Filled Video

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson sure know how to end a date on a romantic high note.

The new parents — who welcomed daughter True Thompson back in April amid a very public cheating scandal — were spotted at Nobu in Los Angeles Monday night while on a double date with LeBron James and his wife Savannah Brinson.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The casual outing saw Thompson, wearing light pink sweatpants and a white hoodie, while Kardashian rocked leggings, a bomber jacket and army green booties, Entertainment Tonight reports.

The date ended with a special message for Thompson’s Snapchat followers, as the basketball player posted a series of videos where he can be seen singing along to music while Kardashian snuggles up to him.

khlostan A post shared by @ kardashstory on Jul 10, 2018 at 5:30am PDT

At one point in the sweet video, the couple shared a cute kiss for the camera.

Kardashian and her beau have been showing love for each other on social media ever since they and baby True returned to Los Angeles for the first time since the baby’s birth.

Days before giving birth to True, Thompson found himself in a social media storm after a video surfaced of him kissing another woman, while Kardashian was nine-months pregnant. In subsequent days, more videos and evidence of cheating clouded the days prior to Kardashian’s due date, which led the new mom to take a hiatus from social media for the first few weeks of True’s life.

The couple remained together, however, and despite only addressing the controversy slightly on social media, the two have been closer than ever. Thompson seems to have also come out of the controversy for the better, as he recently started sharing photos and videos on social media with his two children, True and Prince, whom he shared with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

The state of the couple’s relationship may not be in the dark much longer, as reports claim the controversy will be addressed in the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“They always discuss real life things on the show. They’ve never ignored a topic,” one source revealed. “It will definitely be brought up, but they don’t know how much. They can film hours about it, but in the end, Khloé is one of the executive producers and will have final say on what actually makes air.”

The beloved E! reality series chronicling the lives of the Kardashian Jenner family will debut its fifteenth season August 5 at 9 p.m. ET.