Tristan Thompson Reportedly ‘Hooking up’ With Multiple Women Following Khloe Kardashian Split

Tristan Thompson has reportedly been testing the waters with multiple women after breaking up with Khloe Kardashian in February.

“Tristan has been continuing to go out and has been partying with friends,” a source close to Thompson told Us Weekly. “He’s been hooking up with other girls, and whenever he’s out, he’s had Instagram models … around him.”

The source said Thompson’s actions are not surprising, adding, “That’s just the lifestyle that he lives.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers center, 28, and Kardashian, 34, broke up in February after he kissed Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods at a house party he hosted. Thompson previously cheated on Kardashian with multiple women when she was still pregnant with their daughter, True Thompson. Kardashian found out about his infidelities days before True was born in April 2018, but stayed with him until the Woods incident.

Woods, 21, later went on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk Facebook series to explain there was “no passion” behind the kiss with Thompson.

“I was drunk. I was not tipsy, I was drunk,” Woods told Pinkett Smith of that night. “But I was not beyond the point of recollection. I know where I was,” Woods said. “But, on the way out [of Tristan’s house] he did kiss me. No passion, no nothing. On the way out he just kissed me. It was a kiss on the lips. No tongue kiss, no making out. Nothing. I don’t think he’s wrong either, because I allowed myself to be in this position.”

Woods said she did not “know how to feel” about the kiss and thought it did not happen. She was “in shock” when she got into her car.

Woods said there was “no consideration” of ever sleeping with Thompson. She also said she did talk to Kardashian about the incident, but was not completely truthful about what happened.

“I had talked to Khloe and she asked me, ‘What’s going on, is everything fine?’ And in my head of trying to forget that part of the story, I was like, ‘You know, no [nothing happened]. He was chilling. Everything was okay. There were girls there but he wasn’t all over the girls,’” Woods said. “I was honest about being there, but I was not honest about the actions that had taken place.”

In March, Kardashian took to Twitter, where she said Woods was “not to be blamed for the breakup of my family,” and put the blame squarely on Thompson’s shoulders.

Earlier this week, Thompson and Kardashian put aside their differences for True’s first birthday. The two posted photos from the event on Instatagram, and Thompson was barely visible in one of the Instagram Story videos Kardashian posted.

“My baby is 1 today. Where does the time go?” Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Story on True’s birthday. “Happy birthday my sweet True!! You are my ultimate True love! I am honored and so thankful to be your mommy! Today and until the end of time, I love you!! We have forever.”

