Tristan Thompson’s Ex Jordan Craig Breaks Instagram Silence With Photo Amid Khloe Kardashian Cheating Rumors

✖

Tristan Thompson's ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig is brushing off the drama of his cheating scandal with Khloé Kardashian.

Craig, who shares 2-year-old son Prince with Thompson, took to Instagram on Thursday, June 13, to show off her lavish life, which includes creating plenty of distance between herself and her former lover, as well as Kardashian, with a trip to Paris.

"Paris got me like..[Feeling Fancy In France]," Craig captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🏆ℐℴ ℛđƴ.ℭ🏆 (@alleyesonjordyc) on Jun 12, 2019 at 2:57pm PDT

The Thursday postmarked the first time that Craig has been active on social media since legal documents obtained by PEOPLE and filed by Craig revealed that she believed Thompson's cheating with Kardashian led to "pregnancy complications.

"Every day several articles were published worldwide mocking my new unfortunate reality and my pregnancy would now become one of the most popular gossip headlines due to the woman Tristan was now publicly dating during my pregnancy," she stated in the documents.

"This brought an enormous amount of negative, unwanted attention and stress into my life, and more critically, into my pregnancy," Craig claimed. "My obstetrician ordered me to be on bed rest due to high levels of stress that eventually caused me to have serious pregnancy complications."

Craig also claimed that her ex and Kardashian had begun dating before their relationship ended, despite that she was pregnant at the time.

Breaking her silence on the matter, Kardashian explained her "truth" and denied knowing that Thompson was still dating Craig at the time she became romantically involved with him.

"My truth is: I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me. A mutual friend set us up. After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant," she wrote. "Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship. He pleaded with me that the relationship was over long before we met. He had me talk with his most inner circle. He showed [me] physical [proof] (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met."

She added she believed her truth but "really [didn't] know what to believe."

The drama between Kardashian and Thompson, as well as Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordan Woods, who was also caught up in a cheating scandal, is expected to play out this season on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!