‘Treasure Quest’ Adventurers Takes on Dangerous Subterranean Cave in New Clip

The Treasure Quest team may not make it out of this one intact!

In an all-new clip of Friday’s episode of the Discovery show, Jeremy Whalen and Jack Peters are preparing to send Whalen down into an underground cave in search of the legendary Sacambaya treasure, worth an estimated $2 billion.

“I used to explore mines with my dad, the coal mines are especially dangerous,” Whalen says, prepping to head down into the tiny hole in the ground. “Just the sound vibrations will knock the rocks off the lid. And the moment you let your guard down, you’re done.”

The adventurer clears smaller rocks away from the mouth of the cave, calling out that he found solid rock and preparing to be lowered down into the dark hole by only a rope.

“I can’t even see the end of [the cave] with a flashlight,” he tells himself as he’s lowered into the dark.

Peters, calling after his partner, yells “Can you feel any kind of airflow?” two times to no answer.

“Jeremy, you with me?” he asks again, worriedly. “F—, Jeremy!”

Will Whalen emerge from the cave unscathed? Or at all?

The Sacambaya is definitely worth the danger.

“A colossal horde of gold is rumored to be hidden in a remote valley in Western Bolivia,” the show’s narrator explained in the season premiere. “Over the last three centuries, hundreds have died for this legendary treasure that could be worth over $2 billion. Now, a brave group of treasure hunters, armed with a new lead and intel from a century of past attempts, will use cutting-edge technology and heavy equipment to take the valley’s dangers head on. And if they can solve the mystery of the Sacambaya, they can find a trail to the treasure.”

But as fans of the reality series can tell, getting to the treasure won’t be easy. Facing bad weather, landslides, wild mountain lions and Jesuit booby traps, the crew’s trip to Bolivia will be far from a vacation.

They have a leg up on previous adventurers, however. The last man alive to have sought the gold, Johnny Irwin, has new information for the Treasure Quest crew, and a new theory as to how to find the horde alive.

Will they be able to make history and find one of the most legendary treasures of all time?

Treasure Quest airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery.

