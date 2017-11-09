‘Trading Spaces’ Cast to Reunite for Special Before Revival

TLC has revealed that it will air a cast reunion special for Trading Spaces in the spring of 2018, just ahead of the new series revival that is in the works.

Reunited and it feels SO GOOD! Read all the details about the much-anticipated #TradingSpaces reunion here! https://t.co/UutKPOZdGj pic.twitter.com/zsLB7POfGc — TLC Network (@TLC) November 8, 2017

The special will be hosted by Lisa Joyner of Long Lost Family, and will reunite the majority of the Trading Spaces cast for the first time since it went off the air almost a decade ago, according to Deadline.

Reunion attendees will consist of original cast members Paige Davis, Gorder, Oosterhouse, Laurie Smith, Ty Pennington, Hildi Santo-Tomas, Doug Wilson, Vern Yip, Amy Wynn Pastor and Frank Bielec.

New designers and carpenters from the upcoming reboot also will make appearances. Brett Tutor, Joanie Dodd, John Gidding, Kahi Lee and Sabrina Soto are all schedule to appear.

Trading Spaces was a “flagship home-makeover series” that began airing on TLC in 2000. While the upcoming revival is an official series reboot, there have been spin-offs in the past.

Arguably, the most notable cast member to emerge from the show would be Ty Pennington, who went on to famously host Extreme Makeover: Home Edition on ABC for several seasons.

Fans will be able to catch up with all their favorite designers from the series when the reunion special airs next year.