Tour 'Good Bones' Home Built by Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen Laine as It Hits the Market

Attention, Good Bones fans, one of the homes that stars Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen Laine renovated recently went on the market. According to PEOPLE, the property in question resides in downtown Indianapolis, which is where Hawk and Laine have done many of their renovations. Now that the house has gone on the market, fans can get an insider look into the home that the HGTV personalities worked on years prior.

Hawk and Laine's work on the 2,404-square-foot house took place on an episode of Good Bones that aired on Season 2 in 2017. At the time, the mother-daughter duo spent $170,000 on renovations for the residence. Their company, Two Chicks and a Hammer, ended up selling the home for $265,537 in April 2017. Alas, the house is on the market again. This time, the residence, which is in the Bates-Hendricks neighborhood of Indianapolis, is being listed by Joel Aguilar of FS Homes for $305,000. The home has three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, an updated kitchen, and a gorgeous backyard space. Aguilar posted about the house going on the market in early March.

The realtor's company, Gold Torch Realty, also posted a YouTube video that gives viewers an inside look into the house. At the moment, the home seems to still be done up in Hawk and Laine's signature style, which sees the house enveloped in cream tones. Additionally, since the HGTV stars did renovate the space, there are new features in the home, which was originally built in 1905. Hawk and Laine added a built-in bench to the main floor and updated the kitchen to a more modern style complete with marble counters and an island.

Of course, their updates don't end there. The duo also crafted new, French doors to lead out into the backyard space, which also features a large deck. They also added a great deal to the front of the home, as they included a new front porch, stairs, and fresh landscaping. All in all, it would be a great buy, especially for anyone wanting to experience a little bit of Good Bones magic.

Hawk and Laine have been renovating homes on Good Bones since the show premiered in 2016. The show has since aired five seasons with the sixth expected to premiere on HGTV sometime this summer. While the mother and daughter pair have been performing numerous renovations with Two Chicks and a Hammer, Laine announced that she was retiring in late 2019. Although, she still makes appearances on Good Bones with her daughter.