‘Total Divas’ Trailer: Nikki Bella Flirts With New Guy Following John Cena Split

It looks like Nikki Bella might have a new man in her life! The WWE star is seen cozying up to a new guy after splitting with fiancé John Cena during the the season 8 trailer of Total Divas, released Wednesday.

In the new season of the E! reality show, premiering Wednesday, Sept. 19, Bella is clearly reeling from the end of her longterm relationship with Cena, which was chronicled during the most recent season of Total Bellas.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m really going through stuff,” Bella says in the trailer, looking like she’s living it up a little bit now that she’s finally single again. “I’m about to have another meltdown.”

Twin sister Brie Bella is clearly being there for her sister in this tough time, encouraging her to take out her emotions using a sledgehammer on an old van. “Here’s to broken hearts!” she tells her sister in the trailer.

But there also might be a cuter distraction for Nikki this season, as the pro wrestler is shown cozying up with an unnamed guy, asking him, “Am I making you embarrassed ’cause you’re with an older woman?”

“He looked in love with you, honestly,” the newly-returned Paige tells a pleased Nikki.

“We have so much chemistry, it’s amazing,” she adds.

Nikki and Cena announced in April that they would not be going forward with their wedding, and instead were ending their relationship.

“After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple,” they said in a joint statement at the time. “‘While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.’”

In the subsequent season of Total Bellas, viewers watched their relationship unravel in part due to Nikki’s anxiety about her own career and desire to have children. While Cena did agree to reverse his vasectomy and have children with Nikki, she did call off their wedding again during the season finale, citing “deeper problems” in their relationship.

“I didn’t give myself long enough when we called it off the first time…I just realized there’s deeper problems,” she said. “To have a happy, healthy lifetime with him, I have to take a while for myself.”

Total Divas premieres its eighth season on Wednesday, Sept. 19 at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: E!