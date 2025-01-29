Total Divas alum C.J. Perry, formerly known by her ring name Lana, is recovering after she underwent surgery earlier this month. In a series of posts to social media from her hospital bed, the former WWE and AEW star revealed that she was at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles preparing undergo a procedure for an undisclosed medical issue.

“Going into surgery @CedarsSinai. thank you Dr. Chan,” Perry first revealed her health crisis in a Jan. 15 post to X. Along with a photo of herself and her surgeon, the post also included a video filmed from Perry’s hospital bed, in which she told the camera, “Hey, guys. I am going into surgery right now. Please say a prayer for me. Thank you.” In the video, somebody else in the room could be heard asking, “Are you ready?,” to which Perry replied, “Yes.”

Perry did not share any further information regarding the procedure, but she returned to X a few hours later to share that she “made it out of surgery. Thank you all.”

Perry did not disclose the reason for the procedure, but had asked for prayers in an Instagram update just days earlier, in which she revealed she was unable to leave Los Angeles amid the devastating wildfires as she was “in the middle of a very important medical procedure.”

“Thank you to everyone who reached out to me ! I am safe. I am in the middle of a very important medical procedure and can’t leave Los Angeles,” she wrote in part. “Please be praying for my medical procedure as well that I will be safe with my dogs and everything goes well. I love all you so much and am so thankful for each and every single of of you all around the globe, your thoughts and prayers matter and make a difference !”

As Perry shared news of her health journey, fans quickly surrounded her with support and well wishes, with one person wishing her “all the best and a swift recovery.” Somebody else wrote, “Hopefully this is all behind you now and you have nothing but good things come your way in the future. Rest up and glad you’re ok.”

Perry’s January medical procedure comes after the Total Divas alum was previously hospitalized in December 2023 after a serious infection in her finger had spread up her arm. Perry remained hospitalized into January 2024 and revealed that she was battling a MRSA infection. She had to undergo surgery and was put on a IV drip after antibiotics stopped working to contain the infection.