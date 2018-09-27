‘Total Divas’: Paige Makes Heartbreaking Announcement at WrestleMania

WWE star Paige fought back tears at WrestleMania during Wednesday’s heartbreaking episode of Total Divas as she announced that her injuries would mean the end of her wrestling career.

“This is one of the hardest things I’ll ever have to say in my entire career,” an emotional Paige told the WrestleMania crowd during the all-new episode of the E! reality show. “Unfortunately due to neck injuries, I can no longer perform as an in-ring competitor.”

It was especially emotional for Paige, being that it was the same venue she debuted and won the Diva’s Championship just four years earlier.

“I would like to thank WWE for letting me do this and entertain every single one of you for the past four years,” she continued. “New Orleans four years ago is where I debuted and won the Divas Championship and four years later, New Orleans is where I want to retire.”

Paige’s announcement may have been tragic, but the crowd’s response was inspiring as they chanted, “This is your house!” until she began to cry.

“And yes, this will always be my house,” Paige replied before leaving the ring behind.

Luckily, Paige won’t be out of the ring for good, with her being signed to stay on as SmackDown general manager.

It was a big night not just for Paige, but also for Nia Jax, whose match against Alexa Bliss earned her the Raw Women’s Championship.

“I never thought I would become the Raw Women’s Champion,” Nia said in Wednesday’s episode. “I don’t know why. It’s what we work for every day, but to be able to win the Raw women’s title at WrestleMania in a singles match is incredible. I mean, I’m gonna go down in the history books and it’s amazing.”

Despite having to deliver such tough news, even Paige was thrilled for her friend’s major victory, gushing about her to the cameras after her defeat of Bliss.

“This is absolutely massive for Nia,” Paige told the camera. “She’s just become the Raw Women’s Champion. Like that’s incredible. I get goosebumps just talking about it, it’s beautiful. I’m so happy for her.”

It was good to see the two back on good terms after last week’s premiere episode, during which Paige had her feelings hurt while trying to process the news of her injury and finding herself shut out by Nia.

Nia, meanwhile, didn’t know how deeply her friend was in need of attention, and was busy stressing about her match with Bliss. But luckily the two were able to mend fences and make their WrestleMania experiences count.

Photo credit: WWE