‘Total Bellas’ Sneak Peek: John Cena and Nikki Bella Have Second Thoughts About Getting Married

Could John Cena and Nikki Bella‘s long-awaited wedding be called off?

The engaged WWE couple seems to be reconsidering their marriage in a sneak peek of Total Bellas season three released Thursday. The E! show premieres on Sunday, May 20 at 9 p.m. ET.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the preview, the pro wrestlers have a tearful conversation about Bella’s desire to have children, even though Cena has been open about not wanting to have kids in the past.

“I would never force you not to be a mom,” Cena tells his fiancée.

“I thought I could really sacrifice that and I just can’t,” Bella responds.

“I’m not sure we should go through with this,” Cena tells her.

The moment of doubt threw WWE fans into a panic when a snippet of it first aired last month, but thankfully, the wedding is still on.

During Bella’s appearance on Steve TV last month, she revealed that the heartbreaking moment was just that, a moment of doubt.

“We had a moment where we did call it off. I think the one thing that I realized about wedding planning is everyone always tells you how amazing it is and all these things, but I think you also come to realize how permanent it is and you do a lot of soul-searching. I wanted this for 6 years and when I came face to face to it, I had to be like ‘wait, is this what I want?’” she said.

Cena shared his perspective on the matter during an appearance on TODAY.

“I think in relationships, you have highs and lows, and that was an extreme low,” Cena said on TODAY. “You have two choices. You either jump ship and start a new relationship or move forward and try to work through it. We’re gonna move forward and try to work through it.”

Cena went on to reassure millions of fans that he and Bella were still deeply in love and heading toward the altar.

“Like I said, I believe we both have some work to do, and we’re genuinely trying our best to work through it, so I’m very happy to say that it’s in a situation that we’re working through,” he said. “We haven’t yet jumped ship.”

In addition to the wedding drama, Total Bellas fans will also get to see Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan enjoy daughter Birdie Joe Danielson’s many firsts and milestones. Bryan is also cleared to return to the WWE after time off recovering from injuries.

The Bella twins will also juggle their businesses as they prepare to return to the ring as a duo.

Season 3 of Total Bellas premieres Sunday, May 20 at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images