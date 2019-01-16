‘Total Bellas’ Star Brie Bella Opens up About Wanting Plastic Surgery

Brie Bella welcomed her first child, daughter Birdie Joe, in May 2017, and the WWE star went through one change that many new moms experience after breastfeeding their children.

In a new clip from Sunday’s upcoming episode of Total Bellas, Bella laments the new “saggy” status of her breasts, contemplating getting surgery to change their appearance.

The clip finds Bella testing out a pair of chicken cutlet inserts, something her husband, Daniel Bryan, wasn’t too pleased to see.

“What the heck is that on your chest?” he asked. “Did you strap some pillows in there or what?”

In response, Bella explained that she had been thinking about surgically enhancing her chest, telling her husband, “So you have to wear inserts and fill your boobs before you get a boob job — just to make sure you like ’em.”

Bryan wasn’t thrilled about the possibility, noting that he couldn’t believe his wife was “seriously considering getting a boob job.”

“Bird, I just hope that you’re completely happy with your body when you grow up,” the wrestler told his daughter, who was playing nearby. “I just hope that you’re happy with the body god gave you.”

Before Bella gets a potential surgery, however, she and Bryan might become parents again, as Bella told Access last year that she thinks 2019 will be the year she and Bryan try for their second child.

“My husband would love to start trying now for baby No. 2.,” she said. “I’m like, ‘No, there’s so many things I wanna do!’ But we said definitely 2019’s our year to start trying again, which is right around the corner.”

“I told her she needs to wait a little bit,” Bella’s twin, Nikki Bella, chimed in, with her sister adding, “Yeah, and I told myself that too, thanks girl.”

“So I’ll probably be pregnant sooner rather than later,” she added.

Brie also dished on her family plans in November while speaking to E! News at the 2018 E! People’s Choice Awards.

“I might be doing a little baby making for no. 2,” she shared. “Birdie’s 18-months, I’m gonna be 35 next week…I think it’s time!”

Brie added that while she and Bryan both want another child, she’s not sure that the two agree on whether they want to have a son or a daughter.

“My husband would love a boy, but because I have a sister I would love for Birdie to have a sister,” she said. “He’s dying to have a boy because he’s the last Danielson. I guess it’s very important for men to keep the name going.”

Photo Credit: E!