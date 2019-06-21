‘Total Bellas’ Renewed for Season 5 by E!

Nikki and Brie Bella will return to E! for a fifth season of Total Bellas, the network announced Friday. Season 5 of Total Bellas will consist of 10 hour-long episodes, which will continue to follow the lives of the WWE twin sister superstars.

“Nikki and Brie have never shied away from revealing every aspect of their lives to our viewers,” said Amy Introcaso-Davis, Executive Vice President, Development and Production, E!, per Deadline. “They’re strong women who are incredibly relatable and connect deeply with our audience.”

“We’re at a really exciting point in our lives, and can’t wait to take the Bella Army on this journey as we continue to work hard and inspire them to live their dreams,” Brie said.

During season 4, Nikki Bella explored life as a newly single woman following her extremely public breakup from fiancé John Cena. The sisters expanded their brands, Brie and husband WWE star Daniel Bryan balanced work and parenthood, and the twins returned to the ring in the WWE’s first-ever all women’s pay-per-view event, Evolution.

The fourth season of Total Bellas ranked as a top three program for E!, with an average of 783,000 total viewers. Sunday night premieres of the series consistently ranked among the top 10 programs in primetime across ad-supported cable networks among women 18-34, according to Nielsen and E!. The docuseries also boasts a strong social media presence with 151,000 total interactions across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter every Sunday night.

Total Bellas is produced by WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions with Gil Goldschein, Russell Jay and Farnaz Farjam-Chazan serving as executive producers for WWE. Nikki Bell and Brie Bella are also executive producers.

Nikki, who recently retired from the WWE, revealed this week that she did so because of a cyst on her brain. As fans know, she broke her neck and had surgery, and while she recovered and returned to wrestling, she ultimately decided to leave the ring.

“I really wanted to go back and fight for the tag titles,” Nikki said Thursday night while she and Brie appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I’ve always had my neck issues, and after neck surgery it hasn’t been OK. I [felt] like I needed to get that checkup before we went back for the tag titles.”

“Then it came back that I herniated the disk above where I had surgery, I have all this inflammation around the metal, and then I have a cyst on my brain,” the 35-year-old continued. “So they were like, ‘You’re done, no more, you’re out.’ So I didn’t get a choice.”

In an interview with TMZ Sports, she said, “I can’t compete…They found a cyst on my brain, which thank God, it’s benign.”

“It’s super scary, of course, it’s just something you’re never gonna hear,” she said. “But I’m so grateful, I’m grateful for my health, I’m grateful that it’s benign. It’s something that you have to watch out for, you know, the rest of your life because you never know how it can change. But I’m definitely grateful because I know people go through it worse. It was definitely really scary and it also sucks at the same time because it just keeps me out of the ring.”

Total Bellas will return for season 5 on E! in 2020.