Nikki Bella Feared ‘Meltdown’ After Initial John Cena Reunion

Nikki Bella and John Cena‘s reunion on Total Bellas isn’t lasting long.

The WWE power couple declared their wedding back on during last week’s episode of the E! reality series, after Cena promised to have his vasectomy reversed and give his longtime partner a baby.

But during Sunday’s all-new episode of Total Bellas, Bella wasn’t sure the relationship didn’t have other issues, especially when Cena seemed quiet when he was reunited with her family following their reunion.

“I don’t know how much longer I can go without probably having a big meltdown, and I don’t want to go Britney,” Bella told her therapist, making reference to Britney Spears’ famous 2007 meltdown.

Part of what was making Bella feel so suffocated in her relationship was how people had been viewing her as a wrestler and businesswoman since she got engaged to Cena, whose stock as a movie star has been on the rise with movies such as Blockers and Trainwreck.

“Growing apart, I think, is my biggest fear, because he’s doing so amazing in his career, and I’ve never been more proud of him,” she continued, adding, “I want him to live the life he wants. … But I think it makes me feel like I’m going to be forever someone’s wife. I’m not going to be Nicole or Nikki … I think, even with work, I started to turn into John’s fiancee, not Nikki.”

“I just need to do some soul searching,” she added.

She ended the session twisting her engagement ring on and off of her finger, which you don’t have to be a body language specialist to know seems bad.

“Sometimes, I wish I wasn’t even getting married,” she later told sister Brie Bella, telling her that she “might” call off the wedding again.

The couple has since reportedly reconciled yet again, although it doesn’t appear that they are back on the wedding track.

“Nikki called off the wedding earlier this month so she could have more time to make a decision with what she wanted in life,” an insider close to the pair told Us Weekly at the end of May. “Calling off the wedding was the right decision at the moment and their relationship only grew from it. It didn’t mean that any love was lost, or that they lost any feelings for one another, but they both have realized that they love each other and want to be with one another.”

The two were also spotted out and about together near their San Diego home.

Total Bellas airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: E!