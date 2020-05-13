'Total Bellas': Brie and Nikki Bella Argue Over Household Chores, Artem Chigvintsev's Cleanliness

Nikki Bella's stay in sister Brie Bella's home is getting a little tense in Thursday's all-new episode of Total Bellas, as the former WWE Superstar and boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev wear out their welcome with some less-than-perfect house guest behavior. In a sneak peek of the E! reality show, the sisters have a confrontation over Nikki's early arrival.

"What made you want to come in early?" Brie asks her sister while unpacking groceries. "I told you, because I wanted to beat traffic," Nikki responds. "If I left later…it would've taken me like, probably, eight or nine hours. I wanted to get here in like five to six."

Nikki's answer doesn't seem to placate Brie, especially after she reveals the Dancing With the Stars pro is also arriving early from London. When Brie begins to ask questions about the logistics of hosting two guests early with little-to-no notice. "Just, next time, let me know exactly the game plan," Brie tells her sister tensely.

"I told you I was coming in today. I didn't know that I had to send you an exact ETA," Nikki responds, to which Brie explains she has to "get stuff done" before guests arrive and was surprised to find her sister's car in the garage. Nikki snaps back, "I have all my s— in the car! What do you want me to do, leave it on the street? You b— about robbery, you bitch about all this s—, I asked you if I could put it in the garage and you said yes."

As the sisters go back and forth, Brie accuses Nikki and Chigvintsev of being messy houseguests. "I like when my dishes are done and I feel like when you and Artem stay I'm always cleaning up after you guys," Brie says, to which Nikki protests she always does her dishes, and if her boyfriend doesn't that's an issue between the two of them. "Discuss that with Artem, that's not my fault," Nikki tells her sister. "I'm not his mom, I'm his girlfriend — big difference."

Revealing she doesn't want Chigvintsev to come back to "b— mode," Nikki is then accused of playing "the victim" by Brie. With all this going on, Nikki theorizes to the Total Bellas camera that something more is "going on" with her sister. "This whole thing, it's just not making sense to me," she says.

Will Nikki be able to figure out what's bugging Brie so much? Total Bellas airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on E! For the latest on the Bella twins from PopCulture, click here.