✖

Tori Spelling is looking back at what might have been had her personal life early on in her career gone a different way. The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress, 47, revealed she could have "slept" with Ryan Seacrest when he made an appearance on the teen show's final season in 2000 during an appearance on Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump teased by E! Tuesday.

Playing "Never Have I Ever" with Vanderpump and fellow guest Jeff Lewis, Spelling responded easily when asked by the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum which celeb she "should" have slept with, but didn't. "Ryan Seacrest. It was when he first started," Spelling answered. "I didn’t know, I was on 90210’and I was like, 'Oh, whatever.' I would’ve been dating up!" She joked of Seacrest's executive producer role on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, "I could be a Kardashian right now."

Seacrest made a brief appearance on 90210 as a fake game show host in scenes with Spelling and Daniel Cosgrove, but would go on to fame as the host of American Idol and co-host of Live with Kelly and Ryan. Back in 2017, Seacrest recalled his time on 90210 on Live, saying at the time, "I was very excited to get that role because when I was a kid in high school, I just wanted to meet Jason Priestley — Brandon Walsh — he was the guy I looked up to. Part of the reason I moved to L.A. was because I watched Beverly Hills, 90210 and thought the world was just like that. It’s not."

Spelling might not have become a Kardashian, but would go on to marry husband Dean McDermott in 2006, welcoming kids Liam, 14, Stella, 12, Hattie, 9, Finn, 8, Beau, 4, along the way. The two would have their lives play out on reality TV from 2007 to 2012 on Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood, and McDermott's cheating scandal and financial troubles would play out on Lifetime's reality series True Tori.

The couple may be back on our TV screens soon, with a source telling OK! Magazine in February that they were looking to film a new reality series based on their financial and romantic comeback. "They’ve been through hell, but somehow got through the worst of it," the source said, adding that the series would "show just how far they’ve come." As Spelling and McDermott continue to work on their lives together, the insider said "they’ve put in the effort to save their relationship" and "have finally found a good rhythm to live by."