Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Throw Some Impressive Punches During ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Workout

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are finally back in studio recording live for their hit morning show Live with Kelly and Ryan, following two pre-recorded segments last week. The two co-hosts kicked things up a notch this week with some serious punches during a workout with Jeanette Jenkins. The two were taught how to throw a punch mid-air and did so as if they’ve done this a time or two in the past.

In a video shared by the show’s official Instagram page, Jenkins can be heard yelling “Three, two, one, go!” and right at the moment, she screamed “go” all three leaped into the air to throw a punch. The video went into slo-mo mode right as they leaped adding a cool effect. It’s no secret both Ripa and Seacrest stay in very good shape, as both of them have posted their workouts to social media in the past, but if they haven’t done boxing before, it sure looked like they knew what they were doing. “I’m gonna tell my kids these are the Avengers!” the caption read on the Live with Kelly and Ryan Instagram page.

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIVE with Kelly and Ryan (@livekellyandryan)

Jenkins also posted the video to her page as well and wrote, “Never underestimate the power of a good time! [Live With Kelly & Ryan] What are you going to do today to add some #positiveenergy to your day? Let me know in the comments below!” Ripa has posted a number of her workouts with her Instagram followers over the years, showing just how she keeps her toned physique. She’s shared her solo workouts and partner workouts with her husband Mark Consuelos.

In fact, she recently discussed the reasoning behind why she and her former soap opera star husband decided to quit drinking. The pair have enhanced their health journey by consuming only foods and drinks that are good for the body and aren’t shy about letting their followers know. The pair made the big decision around four years ago and haven’t looked back since. Instead, they’ve shared all the fun they’ve had together without drinking.

Fans are excited to see that Seacrest and Ripa are filming live this week after airing pre-recorded episodes last week on Thursday and Friday. While there’s been small speculation over the last few months that Seacrest may be seeing his way off the show, there is no actual proof that that is the case. While this has been something discussed among show viewers recently, the topic was also brought up just a year after Seacrest joined the morning show. It’s unclear why the two decided to record their episodes, but with both having very busy schedules, they may not have had a choice.