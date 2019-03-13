‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Beverly Hills, 90210 has been off the air for almost 20 years, but the FOX show’s popularity has never been bigger. Thanks to the network’s plans to make a unique revival series this summer, the show is back in the spotlight.

The 90210 family and fan community was also touched by loss. On March 4, Luke Perry, who starred as bad boy Dylan McKay and had one of the most successful post-90210 careers, died after suffering a stroke. He was only 52.

“Luke was much more than just a friend to me… he was also my teammate, my teacher, my sounding board, my compass, my brother,” Jason Priestley, who played Brandon Walsh, wrote in one of the many moving tributes to Perry. “Luke was truly one of a kind… he adored his family, was passionate about his work, and loved his wide collection of friends… every life he touched, he made better… he was caring, gentle, charming, warm, funny, and smart… he loved to tell stories, and he loved to laugh… he was a true gentleman… and he will be missed by all of us who were blessed to know and love him… Rest In Peace my brother.”

With a revival on the way and memories of 90210 flooding back to fans, here is a look at where 10 of the show’s major stars are today.

Jason Priestley (Brandon Walsh)

Jason Priestley earned two Golden Globe nominations for his performance as Brandon. After appearing on all 10 seasons of the show, Priestley never stopped working. He now stars on the Canadian cop drama Private Eyes.

Priestley has also directed several television show episodes and TV movies, including the Perry-starring Goodnight for Justice in 2011. He is married to Naomi Lowde-Priestley, and they share two children.

Shannen Doherty (Brenda Walsh)

Shannen Doherty left 90210 after Season 4. She later starred in the original version of Charmed from 1998 to 2001, and reprised her role 90210 role in The CW’s revival. Doherty, who has been married three times, is now fighting breast cancer. Her cancer went into remission in April 2017, although she has told fans she continues to be vigilant with her health.





Jennie Garth (Kelly Taylor)

Jennie Garth starred on all 10 seasons as Kelly Taylor. She reprised the role in 20 episodes of The CW revival and starred in the sitcom What I Like About You. She also appeared on Dancing With The Stars Season 5 and shares three daughters with her second husband, actor Peter Facinelli.

She signed on to appear in the new revival, in which the cast will play heightened versions of themselves.

Ian Ziering (Steve Sanders)

While Ian Ziering was once known for playing Steve Sanders on 90210, he was reintroduced to a whole new generation as the star of the outrageous SyFy made-for-TV movie franchise Sharknado.

He signed on to star as the Blue Devil in the upcoming DC Universe series Swamp Thing. The actor shares two daughters with his second wife, Erin Ludwig.

Gabrielle Carteris (Andrea Zuckerman)

Gabrielle Carteris was a main cast member as Andrea Zuckerman for the first five seasons and was listed as a guest star in Seasons 6, 8 and 10. She will return for the 90210 revival.

Today, Carteris is the president of the SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ guild. She has made several guest appearances in shows, most recently Code Black, Longmire and NCIS.

Brian Austin Green (David Silver)

Brian Austin Green starred on all 10 seasons as David Silver and is coming back for the revival. Green has three children with wife Megan Fox and a son from his relationship with former 90210 co-star Vanessa Marcil.

His most recent starring role on television came in FX’s Anger Management, in which he played Sean Healy opposite Charlie Sheen.

Luke Perry (Dylan McKay)

Luke Perry played Dylan McKay through the first six seasons, then returned for the last two. He became one of the most successful former 90210 stars after the show ended, and earned a new generation of fans by playing Archie’s father Fred on The CW’s Riverdale.

Perry died on March 4 at age 52. He is survived by his children Jack, 21, and Sophie, 18, and his ex-wife, Rachel “Minnie” Sharp, and his fiancee Wendy Madison Bauer.

Tori Spelling (Donna Martin)

Tori Spelling played Donna Martin on 90210, which was produced by her father, the late Aaron Spelling. She later reprised the role on The CW’s reboot and is taking part in the new revival.

Although Spelling appeared in several indie films and made-for-television movies since leaving 90210, she has become better known for her reality show True Tori and her headline-grabbing life with second husband Dean McDermott. The couple share five children.

Carol Potter (Cindy Walsh)

Carol Potter appeared on the first five seasons as Cindy Walsh and made guest appearances in Seasons 6 and 8. After leaving the show, she starred in Sunset Beach from 1997 to 1999 and appeared in episodes of JAG, NYPD Blue and Crossing Jordan.

After Perry’s death, Potter issued a heartfelt statement to PEOPLE about working with him.

“Luke would go to a signing and thousands of people would show up. It was the first sign that, ‘Oh something is going on here,’” she said. “But I always had the sense that he had his feet on the ground, despite the brouhaha that they all went through. You had this sense that he was very grounded. I don’t know where that came from, but it’s valuable.”

Tiffani Amber Thiessen (Valerie Malone)

Tiffani Amber Thiessen joined 90210 in Season 5 and left at the end of Season 9, although she made guest appearances in Season 10. Thiessen was already a star when she joined the show thanks to Saved by the Bell.

She recently starred in USA Network’s White Collar and now stars in Netflix’s Alexa & Katie. She shares two children with husband Brady Smith.