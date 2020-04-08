Tori Spelling Getting Backlash for Charging Fans to Talk to Her

Former Beverly Hills, 90210 star Tori Spelling is facing criticism from fans after she promoted a virtual meet-and-greet that charged more than just a few pretty pennies. In a since-deleted post that was recently shared to her Instagram account, the actress and mom-of-five offered her followers a chance for a meet-and-greet, which includes one-on-one video chats, that would cost $95.

“Can’t wait to do my first ever virtual meet and greet Thursday, April 9 at 5pm PDT. Only 20 spots available so reserve your spot now. Link in my bio xoxo,” Spelling wrote in the Monday post, according to Us Weekly. When clicked, the link took visitors to the site hosting the meet-and-greets, where it was revealed the high ticket price was revealed, immediately sparking backlash.

“I used to be a fan of yours but, girl,” wrote one follower, according to NY Daily News. “You need to stop trying to capitalize off people right now. People are DYING. Out of work, damn near homeless and you want US to PAY your debts off?!? You should be ashamed. I don’t even care if you block me after this, you are a terrible person.”

“Of course it’s $95 because during a Pandemic we all have that to spare what a bummer,” added somebody else in a commented that was echoed by another person who wrote, “D– people are dying, and you still thinking how to gain money from us… what you were and what you became.”

“Celebrities a lot more famous than you are doing FREE shows and donating to COVID relief,” wrote another person. “How do you live with yourself?”

Spelling has since deleted the post, though the meet-and-greet still seems to be a go at with the $95 price tag. While Spelling hasn’t responded to the backlash, her husband, Dean McDermott, has. In an Instagram video shared Tuesday night, McDermott called out his wife’s haters, demanding that they “stop dragging my wife!!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dean McDermott (@imdeanmcdermott) on Apr 7, 2020 at 8:25pm PDT

“I find myself having to come to my wife” defense yet again,” he said. “I’m really disappointed, because she’s catching flack and being dragged for doing a live meet-and-greet. People are upset that, given the current situation we’re in in the lockdown and the coronavirus, that she’s ‘charging’ people money.”

McDermott went on to explain that Spelling had been approached by a company suggesting she do a paid meet-and-greet to provide some “levity and fun and humor and love” for fans amid the global pandemic. He went on to suggest that the only reason she was facing backlash was because it’s Spelling. He later asked, “what is wrong with providing for your family at this time? All of the studios, everything is shut down. She has no way to work.”