Tori Spelling Opens up About Being Unicorn on ‘The Masked Singer’

Tori Spelling was unmasked Wednesday night as the Unicorn on FOX‘s The Masked Singer, confirming what many already guessed and shocking those who didn’t suspect.

The Beverly Hills 90210 alum overcame her fears of performing in front of an audience throughout her five-week run on the show, and opened up about the experience on Instagram Thursday morning.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I AM the Unicorn…” Spelling captioned a series of photos, adding a unicorn emoji. “What a life changing experience! I loved singing behind the #UnicornMask on @MaskedSingerFOX.”

She added, “Leading by example. Facing your fears. I have 5 unicorn babies that I just showed that facing your biggest fears can sometimes lead to the ultimate state of empowerment! Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau you can be anything you want to be! I did this all for you and gained my sparkle back thru the process.

“Thank you @maskedsingerfox for one of the best experiences of my life!” she concluded.

In the slideshow of photos were a selfie she took while wearing the Unicorn mask, one without the mask, and a photo of the mask sitting on her dressing room vanity. She also shared graphics of inspirational quotes like “Be bold. Be brave. Be you.”

During Wednesday’s episode, Spelling sang “I Love It” by Icona Pop feat. Charlie XCX from behind the unicorn mask, and explained that the mask helped her get over her “biggest fear” and “craft” a new identity away from her “low self-esteem” problems. She also used piano and knitting imagery in her clues package, while showing the judges a typewriter — which turned out to be her father’s, TV writer and producer Aaron Spelling — for her revealing personal item.

“This typewriter has created lots of magic,” she teased.

Judge Ken Jeong correctly guessed Spelling as the Unicorn. “This is the only time I’ve ever done anything right in my life,” he joked.

Spelling admitted that she had been teased once for being tone deaf and that it had stayed with her, so appearing on the show was a dream for her.

“This right now, performing in front of people, is my biggest fear in life,” she told host Nick Cannon after the big reveal.

Also performing Wednesday night were the Rabbit, who sang “Poison” by Bell Biv DeVoe, the Alien, who sang “Happy” by Pharrell Williams, and the Lion, who sang Sia’s rendition of “California Dreamin’” by The Mamas and The Papas.

In the weeks leading up to when Spelling was revealed as the Unicorn, other celebrities Antonio Brown (Hippo), Tommy Chong (Pineapple), Terry Bradshaw (Deer) and Margaret Cho (Poodle) also exited the show.

The Masked Singer, which was recently renewed for a second season, airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.