Tori Spelling Opens up About ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Revival: ‘We’re Excited’

Tori Spelling is looking forward to being on screen with her Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars.

A week after she confirmed the quasi-revival of the iconic teen drama was in the works, Spelling — who played the role of Donna Martin — opened up about how she feels working with her longtime friends again on the project.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We are all so excited to go back to work together because it’s like family coming back together,” the actress told Us Weekly Wednesday. “It’s like going back to a high school reunion, but then like never leaving each other again.”

She added: “We all love each other very much and we’re excited.”

Rumors of a possible spinoff series bringing back the stars of the original series together first surfaced in December 2018, when Spelling and former 90210 stars Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and Jason Priestley were photographed together grabbing coffee in between meetings.

The Masked Singer star confirmed the new project last week during an appearance on Access Live after being unveiled as The Unicorn.

“It is the OG crew back together, and we’re playing heightened versions of ourselves,” she revealed. “The fans will be pleasantly surprised, though, because we will intercut that with scenes from the show. So it’ll be a whole ensemble cast.”

Not all the original cast members will be heading full-time to the new project, with Spelling clarifying that Luke Perry will only guest star occasionally given his Riverdale role as Fred Andrews.

“Luke [Perry] has Riverdale, so Luke will do as many as he can do,” Spelling said in the video. “But almost the whole original cast.”

Shannen Doherty, who starred as Brenda on the original series, has not signed on for the new project yet either.

“We would love to have her on… There is no status right now,” the former reality star said during her appearance.

The new project would follow the former 90210 cast members in an hour-long rockumentary-style series where they will play dramatized versions of the themselves attempting to get the show rebooted. The project is reportedly being shopped around to different networks and streaming services.

The original series, created by Darren Star and produced by Aaron Spelling, ran for 10 seasons between 1990 and 2000.

Beverly Hills, 90210 followed the students of West Beverly Hills High School during their formative years. The show led to three other spinoff series, including a remake on The CW that ran from 2008 to 2013.