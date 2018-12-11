Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Photo of Baby Jackson in His ‘Natural Habitat’

Tori Roloff can’t stop doting on son Jackson.

The Little People, Big World star took to Instagram on Saturday to show off baby Jackson in his “natural habitat,” which includes excitedly yelling for his dog outside in the cold.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My son in his natural habitat,” Roloff wrote. “Yelling ‘DOG DOG’ loudly across a field where his dog is romping free with little interest in responding. He will not stop until it’s acknowledged that he’s yelling for his dog dog. Gosh I love this blue eyed little boy wonder.”

Following Roloff’s post, she went Instagram silent, something that concerned many fans and eventually forced her to address her absence on her Instagram Story.

“Y’all are seriously the best,” she wrote. “I haven’t been on Insta because our little family has been pretty miserably sick the last three days. Our regularly scheduled cuteness will resume when I don’t look like I just got hit by a truck.”

“We’re all okay,” she assured fan in a second post to her Instagram Story. “Just sick. Thank you for your sweet notes!”

The sickness sweeping through her family came just weeks after she and Jackson were involved in a “terrifying” car accident, an incident that she later detailed in an earlier social media post.

“A couple weeks ago I was in a car accident. Everyone is fine! It wasn’t anything major. However it was probably the scariest moment I’ve had in life so far,” she wrote. “I started bawling the moment I looked in my mirror at my baby boy in the back seat. The fact that I put him in danger like that let the guilt and fear overwhelm me. He was totally fine. Now I find it humorous because when I looked back at him he was sucking on his toes completely oblivious to what just happened. It was still terrifying.”

She went on to thank God for the fact that she and Zach Roloff had replaced Jackson’s car seat three days before the accident, revealing that her “little Ford” was totaled in the wreck.

“The silver lining to all of this is we join the @honda family with a mom mobile as my neighbor puts it,” she continued. “Murphy is happy because he gets the whole back to himself and j is safer in this tank. Drive safe people. Nothing like this to check myself and put everything back into perspective.”

Thankfully, the car accident didn’t prevent the Roloffs from partaking in their annual Christmas photos, in which she and Jackson posed in front of a sign reading “Merry Christmas.”