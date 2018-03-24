Tori Roloff Has ‘Heart Eyes’ for Son Jackson in Springtime Snapshot

Tori Roloff loves her adorable baby Jackson so much that she does not have the words to describe the feeling. Thankfully, the heart eyes emoji has stepped up to the plate.

“Happy first day of spring from this friendly,” the Little People, Big World star wrote on Tuesday in the caption of a photo showing Jackson in a cart. She included a heart eyes eomji, adding, “P.S.: I wish they had this emoji with blue heart eyes because that would be how I feel every day.” The photo shows Jackson wearing clothes from GAP.

“Every picture of him just breaks the internet,” Isabel Rock, Jacob Roloff’s fiancee, wrote in a comment on the photo.

When Roloff posted photos of 10-month-old Jackson Kyle in February, she was also sure those would “break the internet.”

“Okay I’m dead,” the 26-year-old wrote of the two snapshots. “If this doesn’t break the internet I don’t know what will. We are so blessed by this friend. God is soooooo good. How he thought we deserve this fella is something I will never comprehend. Love you so much mister.”

Roloff and her husband Zach welcomed their first baby in May 2017. Like his father, Jackson was born with achondroplasia, a kind of dwarfism.

“You have to encourage a dwarf child a little more because it will take them five steps to do what others can do in two,” Zach told PEOPLE Magazine after Jackson was born. “But I knew, dwarf or not, I was going to parent my child with the mentality that not everyone gets a trophy. You have to earn it.”

Roloff said they understood the chances of their child having dwarfism, and that did not stop them from wanting children.

“We knew our chances of having a dwarf, but it didn’t matter,” Roloff said. “We just knew we wanted to be parents, however God wanted it to happen.”

Earlier this month, fans thought they were ready to become parents again after Roloff posted a photo of herself laughing and pulling her shirt away from her stomach. In the lengthy caption, Roloff did not say one thing about a pregnancy. Instead, she told fans she did not want to see people spread negativity on her Instagram account.

“I choose to laugh and be silly and not take things so seriously because I love life and I love having fun in life,” Roloff wrote. “I hope you all see that and maybe even practice that on your own social media outlets. So my goal here is to continue to make people laugh and show everyone I’m just a normal girl who got thrown into extraordinary circumstances and you better believe I’m not going to waste a damn moment.”

The next episode of Little People, Big World airs on Tuesday, April 3 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.