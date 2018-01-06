Tori Roloff Reveals She’s ‘Excited for the Future’ With New Photo

Tori Roloff said she’s “excited for the future” after seeing her husband Zach play with their son Jackson.

“This right here ladies and gentlemen is the reason why I married this man,” the Little People Big World star captioned the photo, which shows Zach and Jackson from behind. “The fact that he gets down and plays with his kids. He so good to Jackson and I. I love you so much babe uh! This photo also just makes me so excited for the future… I literally see daddy and j plotting their next big adventure.”

Tori added the usual hashtags, including “baby J Roloff” and “dwarf butt.” Both are wearing grey hoodies.

Fans thought the new photo was adorable, and “absolutely precious,” as one put it.

“This is such a sweet picture,” another wrote, while another said, it “melts my heart.”

Some fans took to the comments section also asking if Tori and Zach would be welcoming another child in the new year, writing, “Party of four?” While another wrote, “what’s your [number] gonna be when you have your next one?”

While Tori and Zach have no immediate plans of expanding their family, the “party of three” is enjoying the time they spend together.

The 26-year-old Tori has been sharing photos of Jackson since he was born in May. She posted a photo of him smiling and wearing cute Mickey Mouse pajamas last week.

“I. Can. Not. Jackson… how are you so smiley and happy all the time! I love you so much bud,” she wrote.

She also added a hashtag “reppin’ that style,” since Jackson was wearing an “Always More” hat in the photo. The oversize cap is one of his aunt Audrey Roloff‘s Beating 50 Percent items.

Last year was a busy one for Tori and the rest of the extended Roloff family. Not only did they welcome their first son, but Audrey and Jeremy Roloff welcomed daughter Ember Jean in September. Molly Roloff got married to Joel Silvius in August.

In a May 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Zach said that Jackson was born with achondroplasia, the same form of dwarfism his father has. Men with achondroplasia grow to an average height of 4’4″ and can have a normal lifespan. However, babies might suffer from beating problems and delayed muscle development.

“We knew our chances of having a dwarf, but it didn’t matter,” Tori told PEOPLE. “We just knew we wanted to be parents, however God wanted it to happen.”

Photo credit: Instagram/ Tori Roloff