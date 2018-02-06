Tori Roloff Gushes Over New Sister-in-Law After Jacob Roloff’s Engagement

Tori Roloff couldn’t be happier to welcome her soon-to-be sister-in-law Isabel Rock to the family after her Little People, Big World brother-in-law Jacob Roloff announced their engagement on Jan. 27.

The 26-year-old wife of Jacob’s brother Zach Roloff apologized for her “overdue” well-wishes in a photo she posted of both couples on Instagram Sunday, adding that she was waiting to get a photo with everyone in the frame before posting her official congratulations on social media.

“So. This is so overdue,” she wrote. “I’ve been anxiously awaiting Jake and Izzy to announce their engagement and when the time came we realized we literally had no photos of just the 5 of us.”

She continued, thanking Jacob for being such a caring uncle to her son Jackson, who was born in May.

“I consider Jacob and Isabel some of my closest friends and I’m so thankful to have them in our lives. I’m especially thankful to Jacob. He is such a wonderful uncle to baby j and I honestly never expected to see their relationship grow in the way it has and I’m so thankful baby j has uncle j lookin out for him,” she continued.

She also thanked Jacob for bringing another sister into her life, saying, “But I’m also so thankful for Jacob because he is bringing Isabel into our family. I already consider this girl a sister but i can’t wait for the day it becomes official. She is such a light in this world and her enthusiasm and love of life is simply contagious. I love you both so much and I can’t wait to see what amazing things you guys accomplish together. Wow. 3 sisters. God is good.”

Jacob and his girlfriend announced they had gotten engaged prior to the holidays while on vacation in Iceland after dating since 2015.

In an emotional exchange Rock posted to Instagram last week, a family friend revealed that her mother, who passed away in 2014, would have approved of Jacob as well.

“I know you’ve probably heard this a lot already but your mom would be really happy. She would’ve LOVED Jacob,” the family friend told the 21-year-old bride-to-be.

“Oh my gosh that makes me so happy,” Rock replied. “Especially because you knew her so well and you’d know more than anyone.”