Tori Roloff ‘Blessed’ to Be Part of ‘Little People, Big World’ Family

Little People, Big World cast member Tori Roloff has a lot to be thankful for this year and she is letting her TLC family know how much of a “blessing” they are to her.

While celebrating Thanksgiving with her husband’s family all week long, the TLC star took to Instagram to share one of the activities the Roloffs engage in every year.

Today we helped Grandma Roloff get her Christmas tree! 💙 so blessed to call these people family. The way holidays bring everyone together fills my cup with such joy. I am praying that this season bring your family joy! ❤️🎄#zandtpartyofthree #seestorsfolife #babyjroloff A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Nov 24, 2017 at 3:45pm PST

Heading to Christmas Mountain’s U Cut Farm in Scappoose, Oregon, Roloff shared images of her, Zach and Jackson’s festive outing with the family.

“Today we helped Grandma Roloff get her Christmas tree!” Roloff wrote. “So blessed to call these people family. The way holidays bring everyone together fills my cup with such joy. I am praying that this season bring your family joy!”

Roloff ended her message off with the usual hashtags, including “seestors for life,” a quip on the word “sisters.”

In the first image Roloff shared in the set, the 26-year-old first-time mom can be seen holding her son while she and Zach pose for the camera. In the images that follow, there’s a close-up of her and Jackson as he wears winter attire and stares off into the distance, and finally, a family photo snapped by her brother-in-law Jacob Roloff.

While Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are not pictured, Molly Roloff and her husband Joel are, along with matriarch Amy and her boyfriend Chris Marek.

Earlier in the day, Roloff shared another set of images celebrating Thanksgiving with her side of the family who came to visit the family of three.