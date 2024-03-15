Toni Braxton Explains Her Family's Return to Reality TV

The Braxtons are back. Four years after their long-running We TV reality series Braxton Family Values ended, Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar, and their mother Evelyn Braxton are back for a new reality series, The Braxtons. The news is a bit of a shock yet a welcomed surprise after Tamar vowed to never return to reality television, blaming the show and network for their on-and-off family estrangement. But after the tragic death of their sister, Traci, in March 2022 due to esophageal cancer, eldest sister Toni says their return is in her honor.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight while attending Elton John's Oscar party, Toni explained why this is best for their family. "You know, it's really important [because] we lost one of our sisters, she wanted us to do this show again, and we were hesitant at first," she shared. "But we said, 'We're gonna do it for Traci.'"

"What's really important about doing our show is [telling] real stories about family," she added. "And I think when people see our stories, maybe we can help them in having a loss in the family."

Toni says filming for the new reality series just started. And fans will see how they are grappling with their new reality. "Everyone has had at loss in their families, and for us, it was our first and it's been difficult to deal with," Toni reflected. "But we've had so many people, so many fans, welcoming us, so that part helps us. I don't think people realize how much they're helping us."

Trina also did an interview recently, noting there's video footage approved by Traci in her final days that she approved the family share with fans. She was 50 when she died.

She leaves behind a husband, Kevin Sirrat, their son Kevin Jr., and a grandson. She released two solo albums before she died.