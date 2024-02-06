The Braxtons Are Returning to Reality TV

Nearly four years after an acrimonious exit from their contracts with WE tv, The Braxton family is making a reality television comeback on the same network. The final season aired in 2020 without baby sister Tamar as she refused to film due to being dissatisfied with her pay and contract conditions. Amid airing her frustrations publicly, she landed in the hospital after a failed suicide attempt, partially blaming the network for the ordeal. Tamar previously swore off reality television, but has since participated in a few competition shows like Celebrity Big Brother and other mashups like The Surreal Life. Tamar also blamed Braxton Family Values for her estrangement from her family at times. But now, it appears things have smoothed over as all sisters – Toni, Towanda, Trina, and Tamar – and their mother Evelyn – will chronicle their lives on the network in a new show called The Braxtons.

According to a report from Deadline, the show picks up where the last episode aired, following the family amid the COVID-19 quarantine, and leading up to the devastating death of their sister, Traci. Each sister's personal and professional lives are also documented.

Per an official description: "It will feature Toni launching her Las Vegas residency, Love and Laughter, with Cedric the Entertainer at the Cosmopolitan. Towanda is balancing business and motherhood as she raises two teenagers, all while playing a major role in the life of her nephew, Kevin, who is navigating life without his mother, Traci. Trina is balancing her businesses and being a mother to her two sons navigating adulthood. And Tamar is expanding her music and media empire, balancing motherhood, and navigating how to juggle it all."

Evelyn expressed her excitement for the new series, noting: "Thank you all for sharing our lives. I hope that through each one of our experiences, you'll grow with us. Inspiring you in your endeavors, and teaching you the importance of family, love, and experiencing life. Remember, we're not perfect, we're only human. Look at God."

The original series aired for a decade for seven seasons. It's the longest-running reality series featuring a Black family. Tamar had two spinoffs, Tamar & Vince and Get Your Life.