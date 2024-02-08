Tamar Braxton's Background Singer Sues Chrisean Rock For Assault

Months after an alleged physical attack caused social media sensation turned background singer, James Wright, to chip two teeth and have dental work complete, a lawsuit he's filed against rapper and reality star Chrisean Rock has been leaked. In November 2023, social media users caught wind of the alleged incident. Wright stayed quiet and never publicly named Rock, but Tamar Braxton, whom Wright sings background for, would later confirm in a YouTube video that Rock was behind the attack. Rock has denied such, despite numerous witnesses, including another former employee for Braxton named LeTroy Davis, stating otherwise. In Braxton's YouTube video, footage of Wright immediately after the attack with a bloody and swollen face and him saying he would press charges against Rock was featured. The L.A. Times was the first to report on the lawsuit, which was filed in January 2024.

The court papers reveal Rock became enraged when she believed she missed her chance to perform during the show's intermission. Backstage, she had words with Wright, who insisted Rock was never on the bill. Another employee of Braxton took to Instagram to allege Rock was upset that she felt Wright was calling her a liar and threatened to hit him if he didn't correct himself. When he didn't, she allegedly hit him three times in the face.

"She hit him multiple times in the face for no reason at all. We were surprised that she was able to leave the facility that night," Wright's attorney, Kevin Anderson, said in the suit. "She had on rings that were pretty much equivalent to brass knuckles."

As Rock was being escorted out of the dressing room she was reportedly never invited to be in, she used a homophobic slur to describe Wright and said she would hit him again, the lawsuit claims. Wright went to the hospital afterward with two broken teeth and cuts on his face, the suit notes. Rock is accused of assault with a deadly weapon and battery.